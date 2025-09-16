Asus' dual-mode 32-inch dual-mode gaming monitor is on sale for just $500 — 4K and refresh rates up to 320 Hz for $100 off

Asus is one of the most reliable names when it comes to computer hardware and peripherals. They make excellent gaming monitors, and today's deal is no exception. If you've been looking to get a high refresh rate monitor without sacrificing on sharpness, Asus' XG32UCG is on sale for just $500 on Amazon. This is a 4K 32" dual-mode monitor that has a native refresh rate of 160 Hz, which doubles to 320 Hz when you select the FHD (1080p) mode. It usually retails for more, but you can avail a $100 discount right now and snag a great deal.

Dual-Mode Save $100 Asus ROG Strix XG32UCG - 32" 4K HDR Monitor: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Enjoy the best of both worlds with this dual-mode monitor that can refresh your games at up to 320 times a second at 1080p, or 160 times at 4K. With excellent build quality, customary RGB lighting, and solid connectivity, the XG32UCG is a great gaming monitor that's now available at a matching great price. Read more ▼

The XG32UCG uses a Fast IPS panel that has a 0.3ms (claimed) response time. It also supports G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync. Moreover, it features ELMB-Sync, a rare feature that allows backlight strobing to work with VRR by synchronizing both. That means no weird ghosting or flickering amid fluctuating frame rates. Of course, the hallmark feature here is the dual-mode support, which can be toggled with a simple hotkey button, allowing you to prioritize visual clarity (4K 160Hz) or smoothness (1080p 320Hz) at will.

Despite lacking local dimming, there's support for HDR400 here, but don't expect striking contrast or blinding brightness since this is not OLED or Mini-LED. Still, you do get 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, along with 130% coverage of sRGB. There's plenty of ports onboard too, including DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB-C with 15W power delivery, and a headphone jack.

Another highlight of this monitor is the DisplayWidget Center app that allows you to control the OSD right inside Windows, eliminating the need to reach for physical buttons. Asus also markets a few AI features, such as "Dynamic Crosshair" and "Dynamic Shadow Boos,t" but even without these, the XG32UCG is a great all-rounder, made even better at its discounted price.

