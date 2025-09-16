Norbauer's $8,000 keyboard waitlist climbs to 9 months — the world's most expensive keyboard is perpetually out of stock

The self-proclaimed “keyboard dream from the future,” the Norbauer Seneca mechanical keyboard, is one of the most expensive production input devices we have seen. Despite its sky-high price range, spanning $3,600 to $8,090 plus extras, the Seneca is currently out of stock. Moreover, the wait list is a luxury sports car-esque six to nine months, according to the official site.

We first reported on the Seneca back in May 2024, ahead of the First Edition’s touted release schedule. At that time, we summed up this premium keyboard’s design as offering a retro-futuristic electro-capacitive keyboard with purportedly silent stabilizers – at a price. We also deep dived into Ryan Norbauer’s quest to optimize key stabilizers, without any trade-offs. And, of course, we stared slack-jawed at the cost of this thing. Who would have guessed that Norbauer & Co. would end up not being able to keep up with the pace of demand?

Above: Adam Savage of MythBusters fame recently interviewed Ryan Norbauer.

So, to help fill the time while you wait for your Seneca order to be fulfilled, let’s take a look at what your (potentially) high-four-figure outlay gets you. In addition to the underlying keyswitch and stabilizer tech, which is a signature feature of the Seneca, Norbauer doesn’t shy away from the use of premium materials and manufacturing methods.

There are four finish options for the First Edition TKL keyboard, and they are all based on a metal chassis. Three aluminum finishes are available, and these are Oxide Gray, Travertine, and Heatshield. They all look matte and are fingerprint-resistant, providing a solid case for the keyboard mechanism. If you want to push the boat out further, there’s also a raw, uncoated titanium chassis option, with a sandblasted surface.

For keycaps, Norbauer has looked to the aesthetics of the first personal computers, with a slightly sculpted finish, which is also known as MTNU. The material of choice is double-shot PBT, as used on many of the best mechanical keyboards we see in our test labs.

All these material choices and refinements sound appealing, but even at this astronomical price, there seem to be some compromises that might mean the money-is-no-object Norbauer Seneca isn’t for you.

Missing features

Let’s start by considering whether you might like to tilt the keyboard forward a little. Would you type more comfortably by increasing the keyboard rake? Norbauer eschews adjustable feet built into the keyboard, and instead offers a “beautiful teak wood” riser that slots under the keyboard, adding a 3° incline and $290. It is claimed this sliver of wood is "precision CNC machined in South Africa." In terms of woodcraft, CNC may be accurate, but it isn't a premium production method (hello IKEA). Norbauer's keyboard riser is basically a kitchen chopping board with an incline.

We also need to consider several modern comforts that the Norbauer Seneca is missing. Many are accustomed to keyboards with wireless connectivity options, some level of key backlighting, and additional media keys and knobs for quick and intuitive adjustments. The Seneca doesn’t offer any of these common frills. Also, numpad lovers will be steering clear of this input device.

Before we go, considering the price and lack of features that some modern computer users might find essential, it might be tempting to assume Norbauer is purposely slow in its production process. The less cynical might suggest this is to ensure consistency and quality, but others may conclude it is a tactic to develop the panache of artificial scarcity.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!