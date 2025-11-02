Developer warns users that fake download site is hosting Windows 11 upgrade bypass tool — Win 10 upgraders warned of potential malicious downloads

With Windows 10 reaching its end of life (EOL) last month, a free third-party tool called Flyoobe (which we have covered here) has been gaining popularity for enabling safe upgrades to Windows 11 on unsupported systems by bypassing the system requirements. Additionally, it includes various options to customize the OS further, such as removing AI features and unwanted apps. However, there is a suspected bogus build of this tool downloadable via an official-looking domain, which is causing concern.

The developer of Flyoobe recently issued a warning about a potentially malicious copy of the tool being distributed through a website that is not directly affiliated with the project. According to a notice marked "SECURITY ALERT" on the official Github page, an unofficial mirror is being hosted at https://flyoobe.net/ (do not visit), which may contain malware or a tampered build of Flyoobe. The developer also urges users to download only from the official GitHub releases, emphasizing that the mentioned website has no connection with the developer or the project’s official pages.

Originally known as Flyby11, Flyoobe describes itself as “a better way to set up Windows,” and aims to make Windows 11 more accessible and customizable, especially on older or less powerful hardware. The tool lets you upgrade directly from Windows 10 to Windows 11, bypassing compatibility checks that normally block unsupported systems. So it will bypass TPM module checks, etc. With that, Flyoobe also gives users the flexibility to remove AI-based components and trim unnecessary features to create a lighter installation. It can even enhance the overall Windows experience with additional customization options and the ability to install some of the most commonly used applications.

Downloading tools with system-level access, like Flyoobe, from an unverified source comes with huge risks. Malicious versions of software potentially include hidden keyloggers, Trojans, ransomware, spyware, or scripts that compromise sensitive data during the Windows installation process. Even if the installer may appear to work as intended, tampered builds can introduce backdoors or stability issues that are difficult to trace and fix. That the reputable sounding imposter website URL exists is worrying, so please avoid it. Hopefully, the fake Flyoobe hosting will be shut down shortly.

