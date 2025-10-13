Microsoft breaks Media Creation Tool on the eve of Windows 10 end-of-life — company confirms Windows 11 upgrade tool 'might not work as expected', outlines alternatives

Here’s an example of the most unfortunate timing for Microsoft and its OS users. The latest version of the Windows Media Creation Tool (MCT), released just a fortnight ago, “might close unexpectedly, displaying no error message,” admits Microsoft in a status update (h/t Windows Latest). Of course, Windows 10 goes EOL on October 14, and MCT was one of the most popular methods of preparing update media for Windows 11.

If you head on over to the linked Microsoft status page, you will see Microsoft has a prominent blue box advising users about the upcoming Windows EOL. In brief, it means “devices running Windows 10 will no longer receive fixes for known issues, time zone updates, technical support, or monthly security and preview updates containing protection from the latest security threats,” in Microsoft’s words.

(Image credit: Future)

Scroll a little further down, though, and a wrinkle that could stall some upgraders is listed as ‘Confirmed’ on October 10. Specifically, the Windows 11 MCT “might not work as expected on Windows 10.” A typical symptom will be that the tool closes unexpectedly, with no error message. Windows Latest was able to replicate this issue. Is ‘oof’ the correct word?

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft’s terrible timing is quite comical, but thankfully, users still have at least a couple of pretty simple ways to migrate to the latest version of Windows, if that is what they have decided to do. The tech giant is working to fix the MCT issue, but in the meantime, willing Windows 11 migrants can try the following:

Windows Update. Head on over to the Windows Update settings in Windows 10. If you aren’t already being offered a ‘Download and Install’ option there, manually check for updates by clicking the button. However, this option might not be available to you, depending on your system specs. Download Windows 11 bootable media directly from Microsoft. The OS vendor advises visiting https://www.microsoft.com/software-download/windows11 and looking for the section titled ‘Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) for x64 devices.’

Remember, if your system isn’t passing the Windows 11 upgrade minimum spec tests in Windows 10, the downloaded bootable ISO may need to be modified using a tool like Rufus – at your own risk. While you’re at it, don’t forget to enable local account setup if that is important for you.

We have a full and recently updated guide to bypassing Windows 11's TPM, CPU, and RAM requirements, which you may find useful. A number of Windows 10 stalwarts who wish to upgrade to something newer may instead be interested in testing one of the latest versions of Linux, like this one for older PCs, and one of these three for mainstream users.

