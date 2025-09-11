Windows 11 25H2 ISOs released after delays — upgrade switches on some features, now available for insiders

Microsoft has released ISO install media for Windows 11 version 25H2, the next feature update in its annual release cycle. As of September 10, official ISOs are available via the Windows Insider download page, providing testers with a clean install path ahead of the update’s general availability later this year.

Build 26200.5074 hit the Release Preview Channel on August 29, with Microsoft confirming the update is being delivered as an “enablement package.” This means that it installs over the existing 24H2 base rather than replacing it with a full new build. This is the same approach that Microsoft has used in previous fall updates, such as 22H2 and 23H2, and allows for a smaller, faster update that leaves core system components untouched.

The ISO release provides users with more control over how and when they upgrade. Instead of waiting for Windows Update to deliver the patch, testers can perform an in-place upgrade by mounting the ISO or carry out a full reinstall by creating a bootable media with tools like Rufus. As Windows Central reports, the ISO file weighs in at around 7 GB, depending on language.

Although 25H2 isn’t bringing any major changes to Windows 11, there are several major changes under the hood. On managed Enterprise and Education devices, admins can now uninstall a curated list of Microsoft Store apps, part of the company’s broader effort to streamline business deployments. Depreciated legacy tools like PowerShell 2.0 and WMIC have also been removed.

25H2 support will begin at general availability and not during the preview period. While many devices are only just now receiving 24H2, it was finalized earlier this year and only receives 24 months of updates (36 months for Enterprise/Education). Once 25H2 is officially released, it will reset that clock, meaning testers who adopt it now will eventually get a longer runway for security features and updates.

Microsoft hasn’t provided an exact launch date for 25H2, but if past timelines are any guide, general availability will likely land in October, lining up with the usual cadence.

