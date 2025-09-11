Windows 11 25H2 ISOs released after delays — upgrade switches on some features, now available for insiders

Microsoft's fall update is now just a download away, but support won’t be available until general availability later this year.

Windows 11
Microsoft has released ISO install media for Windows 11 version 25H2, the next feature update in its annual release cycle. As of September 10, official ISOs are available via the Windows Insider download page, providing testers with a clean install path ahead of the update’s general availability later this year.

Build 26200.5074 hit the Release Preview Channel on August 29, with Microsoft confirming the update is being delivered as an “enablement package.” This means that it installs over the existing 24H2 base rather than replacing it with a full new build. This is the same approach that Microsoft has used in previous fall updates, such as 22H2 and 23H2, and allows for a smaller, faster update that leaves core system components untouched.

Microsoft hasn’t provided an exact launch date for 25H2, but if past timelines are any guide, general availability will likely land in October, lining up with the usual cadence.

Luke James
Luke James
Contributor

Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • computerdave911
    today i just tested the iso 25h2 that was released yesterday , on my dell 5050 6th gen i5,, with rufus,, all went well , no blocks updates coming in , i am leaving diagnostic data optional off , so it will not be in release preview channel , only used the preview release iso,,,,
    Reply
  • computerdave911
    i also extended my windows 10 dual boot yesterday to oct 2026 enrolled in the ESU after signing in with a Microsoft account on new created admin user, and it has my main local account untouched,
    Reply
  • Amdlova
    I will wait the beta tester see if some hardware will die... and wait another year to think about it.
    Reply