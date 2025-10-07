Microsoft clamping down on Windows 11 local account setup — latest Insider build removes 'local-only commands,' skipping Microsoft account sign-in will crash setup process

The Out of Box Experience (OOBE), what Microsoft refers to as the setup process for a new Windows install, just received a significant update — it's now even more difficult to bypass restrictions in order to use a local account. For ages, people have employed creative tricks to circumvent signing into a Microsoft account before getting into Windows, but the company is making it increasingly clear that it's not an option to skip this part.

In the patch notes for Insider Preview Build 26220.6772, Microsoft explicitly mentions the removal of "local-only commands" and says these "known mechanisms" for bypassing online sign-ins are being addressed. It requires every user to log into their Microsoft account, or they'll end up skipping "critical setup screens" that will eventually crash the OOBE, forcing the user to start over. You must be connected to the internet throughout to "ensure device is setup correctly." This also only affects direct installs, not managed devices.

One of the most popular ways to skip a Microsoft account sign-in was to use the start ms cxh:local only command, which is now removed. The Redmont giant already disabled the "bypassnro" method a few months ago, but there are still ways to get around this new barrier. The easiest route you can take is to run a script-based unattended installation, but not everyone will be aware (or comfortable) doing that, not to mention the sheer privacy concerns. Check out our guide for more info.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This tightening of policy comes at a time when Windows 10 is just a week away from being phased out of active support. So, with users being forced to migrate to Windows 11, critics could see this as Microsoft prepping for a mass sales pitch where it can advertise its Microsoft 365 and OneDrive plans, which are routine parts of the internet-connected OOBE, to a lot of new eyes.

Right now, though, this change has only been introduced in the Dev channel, which suggests that it might take some time to be adopted in the public release that everyone uses. Microsoft tests new features in this channel, some of which make their way onto the Beta and Release Preview channels, from where a stable launch becomes imminent. There is a tiny sliver of hope that poor reception of this news might persuade the company into reconsidering this decision, but it's more so just a matter of time, rather than a matter of opinion.

