Windows 10 extended support is now free, but only in Europe — Microsoft capitulates on controversial $30 ESU price tag which remains firmly in place for the U.S

Microsoft has announced that its controversial Extended Support Updates (ESU) for Windows 10, starting this October, have been made free exclusively in the European Economic Area. The announcement also heralds the discontinuation of Microsoft's alternative data-sharing measures to keep a device on Windows 10 in the region.

"In the European Economic Area, we’re making updates to the enrollment process to ensure it meets local expectations and delivers a secure, streamlined experience," said Microsoft in a statement to Windows Central yesterday. These "local expectations" include consumer watchdog groups, such as Euroconsumers, calling Microsoft's ESU plan a form of planned obsolescence.

As the end of Windows 10 support rapidly approaches, October 14th, 2025, Microsoft has made it known that customers interested in staying on Windows 10 will need to enter its Extended Support Updates program to remain on the OS. Those users who are either not interested in or unable to update to the newer Windows 11 are required to enroll in the program to continue receiving security updates for one year following official end-of-life.

To enroll in the program, interested Windows 10 users must either:

Pay Microsoft $30

Redeem 1,000 Microsoft Reward Points

Sync their PC's settings to the cloud via a Microsoft account

These options of pay up or upload your data have been considered generally unappealing by many users and consumer advocacy groups since the announcement. Users in the European Economic Area, however, now have a fourth option. While these users must still sync their computer logins with a Microsoft account, barring users from local Windows 10 accounts in the ESU period, they must now simply log in to their Microsoft account on the device every 60 days. Failing to log in to the Windows 10 account after 60 days will terminate end-of-life update support for the device.

The European Economic Area includes member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. Outside of this region, any users interested in remaining on Windows 10 and still receiving security updates are still required to put up the $30 or submit their settings data to the Microsoft cloud.

As end of life for Windows 10 is now less than one month away, owners of the 240 million PCs unable to upgrade to Windows 11, and a slew of other users uninterested in 11, are looking for next options. While some will be content to pay the $30 fee to extend their Windows 10 stay for another year, many are looking towards an OS change to Linux, including some of our own editors.

