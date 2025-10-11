I was ‘forced’ to update to Windows 11, and it wasn’t as bad as I thought — How to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 without tearing your hair out

The big day is nearly upon us, and whether you like it or not, you need to take action! What am I talking about? Windows 11, of course. October 14, 2025, is when support for Windows 10 will end, unless you purchase an Extended Security Update (ESU), of course.

Windows 11 is where Microsoft wants users to go, and it is where I have been forced to go! Windows 10 has been nagging me for months, but today is the day that I have to take action. So let's go through the steps you need to take to upgrade your copy of Windows 10 to the latest version of Windows 11.

Before taking any action, ensure that you have backups for all of your important software, files, images, and other data. As with any major upgrade, moving from Windows 10 to 11 carries at least a small risk of data loss.

Below, we outline how to update from Windows 10 to Windows 11 by either using the built-in updating utility, or just starting from scratch with a completely new installation.

How to Upgrade From Windows 10 to Windows 11

1. From the start menu, click on Settings.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Select Update and Security

3. Click on the Windows 11 “Download and Install” button. This is the banner that has been nagging me for many months.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Accept and Install the software license terms.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Sit back with a beverage and wait for the download and install to complete. This took around 1 hour 15 minutes for me and there were multiple restarts.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

How to do a fresh install of Windows 11

You may wish to perform a fresh install of Windows 11. For this, you will need a copy of the Windows 11 ISO image and a spare 8GB USB flash drive.

If you wish, you can use the Windows 11 Installation Assistant to check that your PC meets the requirements for Windows 11. If not, you can easily bypass them. My preferred means is to download a fresh Windows 11 ISO and boot directly from that.

Ensure that you have backed up before moving forward. This will completely erase the data on your SSD / HDD.

1. Download and install a copy of Rufus , a tool to write bootable USB sticks.

2. Go to the official Windows 11 page and in the Download Windows 11 Disk Image section, select Windows 11 (multi-edition for x64 device) from the dropdown menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Select your preferred language.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Click on Download and wait for the process to finish. The disk image is around 7.2GB in size.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Insert the USB flashdrive and then open Rufus.

6. Select the USB flash drive.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

7. Select the Windows 11 ISO image.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

8. Click on Start to write the image.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

9. If prompted to tweak the install (no TPM, RAM requirement check, local account) decide on what you would like to tweak and then click OK.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

10. Wait for Rufus to write the image to the USB flash drive.

11. Click Close and then eject the flash drive.

12. Reboot your PC and select the USB flash drive as the boot device. The process to do this will be different for every user.

13. Follow the Windows 11 install process and in a short while you will have Windows 11 on your PC.