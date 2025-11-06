Windows security update triggers BitLocker recovery in some systems — bug mostly impacts Intel PCs with Modern Standby support

You'd better have your encryption key on hand, so you won't lose your data.

Windows 11
Microsoft just released a service alert informing users that the October 2025 Windows security update might trigger BitLocker recovery for some Windows 11 24H2 and 25H2, as well as Windows 10 22H2 systems. According to BleepingComputer, this isn’t the first time that Windows has experienced this issue, with similar incidents in May of this year, as well as in 2024 and 2022.

“After installing Windows Updates released on or after October 14, 2025, some devices might encounter issues during restart or startup,” Microsoft said in its announcement. “Affected devices might boot into the BitLocker recovery screen, requiring users to enter the recovery key once. After the key is entered and the device restarts, it will boot normally without any further BitLocker prompts.”

Jowi Morales
