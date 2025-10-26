Microsoft's decision to axe Windows 10 is driving Apple PC sales growth — users buy Macs instead of AI PCs despite Microsoft’s push for Copilot+ PCs

Frustrated Windows 10 users are jumping ship to macOS.

Microsoft ended support for Windows 10 last October 14, ending its reign as one of the most popular operating systems for PCs after nearly a decade. This happened about a year and a half after the introduction of Copilot+ PCs, and while some Windows PC makers were able to increase their shipments in the third quarter of this year, Apple seems to be one of the biggest winners, marching towards the end of the Windows 10 era. According to Counterpoint Research, Lenovo is the biggest gainer, shipping 17.4% more units in 3Q25, but Apple’s Mac shipments also jumped by 14.9% YoY.

This creates a huge bump for the company, with brands like Asus (+14%) and HP (+10%) also selling more units. Perhaps surprisingly, Dell sold fewer units, with company shipments falling by 0.9%, while all the rest of other PC makers sold 3% fewer units on average. Despite that, the overall PC market grew by 8.1% YoY — largely driven by the need to upgrade hardware to make them compatible with Windows 11 and to store additional inventory as a hedge from President Donald Trump’s exceptionally high import tariffs.

Despite the uncertainty with tariffs and the trade war between the U.S. and China, Lenovo’s growth rate was very high, especially when compared to its competitors. However, Apple is the surprising runner-up on our list, with the company’s shipments increasing by a whopping 14.9% YoY.

