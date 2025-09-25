Intel reportedly raising prices on ever-popular Raptor Lake chips — 'outdated' CPUs to get over 10% price hike due to disinterest in AI processors

A new report claims that Intel is set to increase the price of its older Raptor Lake chips by as much as 10% in the face of the continued popularity of the lineup and customers shunning AI-equipped Lunar Lake models, according to Digitimes. While the report doesn't specify which models are set for an increase, it specifically highlights that chips launched in October 2022 (13th-gen chips), noting that prices will increase from $150-160 to $170-$180. This could encompass some popular i3 or i5 models, depending on the region and availability.

This increase will occur despite the company announcing that the integrated GPU drivers for these processors will be placed on legacy software support, effectively putting them on the back burner, despite some having launched as recently as 2023. Digitimes cites industry insiders who say "lukewarm" consumer response to AI PCs as a factor.

Intel's current crop of processors hasn't performed well in the market, with CEO Lip-Bu Tan commenting frankly that the chips aren't competitive in the market. That, coupled with customers seeking value options, has led many to opt for lower-cost previous-generation models instead.

The Raptor-Lake price jump aligns with the soaring costs of DDR4 memory chips, meaning PC makers will be hard-pressed to keep their prices low by opting to use the older memory in lieu of newer, faster DDR5, thereby squeezing the budget end of the PC building market. According to the report, some brands are even experiencing supply shortages, especially as the volatility of chip pricing is making them reluctant to place long-term orders. Due to this, PC and component prices may increase slightly as we approach the end of 2025.

Windows 10’s end-of-life this coming October might result in some corporate sales, especially for companies unwilling to pay for extended support. However, this is less of a concern for consumers, meaning it’s unlikely that retail sales will increase as a result. The upcoming holiday season may drive some sales figures, especially if companies release great deals.

We've pinged Intel for comment and will update as neccesary.

