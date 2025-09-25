Intel reportedly raising prices on ever-popular Raptor Lake chips — 'outdated' CPUs to get over 10% price hike due to disinterest in AI processors

Buyers seemingly don't care for NPUs.

Intel Raptor Lake
(Image credit: Intel)

A new report claims that Intel is set to increase the price of its older Raptor Lake chips by as much as 10% in the face of the continued popularity of the lineup and customers shunning AI-equipped Lunar Lake models, according to Digitimes. While the report doesn't specify which models are set for an increase, it specifically highlights that chips launched in October 2022 (13th-gen chips), noting that prices will increase from $150-160 to $170-$180. This could encompass some popular i3 or i5 models, depending on the region and availability.

This increase will occur despite the company announcing that the integrated GPU drivers for these processors will be placed on legacy software support, effectively putting them on the back burner, despite some having launched as recently as 2023. Digitimes cites industry insiders who say "lukewarm" consumer response to AI PCs as a factor.

Windows 10’s end-of-life this coming October might result in some corporate sales, especially for companies unwilling to pay for extended support. However, this is less of a concern for consumers, meaning it’s unlikely that retail sales will increase as a result. The upcoming holiday season may drive some sales figures, especially if companies release great deals.

  • Gururu
    Not sure what "outdated" means. Despite the bios issues but likely because of them, these will go down as some of the best value for performance CPUs ever.
