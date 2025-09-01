AMD Ryzen 9000 iGPUless CPUs listed for under $300 — unreleased Pro chips start at $350

Thanks to hardware leaker momomo_us, we've discovered U.S. retailer listings for several unreleased AMD Ryzen Zen 5 processors. The Ryzen 7 9700F and Ryzen 5 9500F, which lack integrated graphics, are targeted at consumers, whereas the Ryzen 9 Pro 9945, Ryzen 7 Pro 9745, and Ryzen 5 Pro 9645 are designed for businesses.

Bottom Line Telecommunications, Inc. (BTL) listed the Ryzen 7 9700F at a price of $294.14, approximately $35 less than the current market price of the Ryzen 7 9700X. Both processors possess an eight-core, 16-thread configuration; however, the Ryzen 7 9700X provides higher clock speeds and integrated graphics.

Conversely, the U.S. retailer offers the Ryzen 5 9500F at a price of $217.84. However, this may be a provisional listing, given that the Ryzen 5 9600X is currently available at a starting price of $197. For reference, AMD has introduced the Ryzen 5 7500F at a retail price of $179; therefore, a price below $200 for the Ryzen 5 9500F would appear to be more plausible.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor BLT Pricing Cores / Threads TDP (W) OPN Ryzen 9 Pro 9945 $551.89 12 / 24 65 100-000001407 Ryzen 7 Pro 9745 $453.05 8 / 16 65 100-000001408 Ryzen 5 Pro 9645 $348.74 6 / 12 65 100-000001409 Ryzen 7 9700F $294.14 8 / 16 65 100-000001902 Ryzen 5 9500F $217.84 6 / 12 65 100-000001406

As previously indicated by momomo_us several months ago, AMD is preparing to introduce the company's Ryzen Pro 9000 processors, thereby completing its Zen 5 product line-up. Although potential specifications have already been discussed, the pricing details were not available until now.

Assuming that BTL's pricing information is accurate, the Ryzen 9 Pro 9945 may incur a cost of up to $551.89 for professional users or enterprises. This price exceeds that of the flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X, which is currently available in the retail market for $519.99.

Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 Pro 9745 and Ryzen 5 Pro 9645 could retail at $453.05 and $348.74, respectively. These prices are logically higher than those of their mainstream counterparts. It is essential to note that the Pro variants generally share similar specifications with the consumer versions but offer additional professional features, along with extended availability and a longer lifespan.

The most recent retailer listings suggest that AMD is poised to officially unveil these new Ryzen processors in the near future. As a general rule, it is advisable to approach all information, especially benchmarks, if any emerge in the upcoming days, with caution until an official announcement is made.

