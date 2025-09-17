AMD launches Ryzen 9000 PRO series, flagship model tops out at 12 cores — new enterprise lineup includes 3 CPUs for OEMs featuring added business and security features

AMD released a bunch of new Zen 3, Zen 4, and Zen 5 processors yesterday, refreshing both existing and older families of CPUs. During this time, the company also silently launched its new enterprise lineup: Ryzen PRO 9000. These include three new SKUs built on the same Zen 5 "Granite Ridge" architecture as the mainline Ryzen 9000 series, but they feature cut-down silicon in favor of enterprise management and security features not present on standard CPUs.

First up, we have the Ryzen 5 Pro 9645. It comes with 6 cores and 12 threads, clocked at 3.9 GHz with boost speeds up to 5.4 GHz. Then there's the Ryzen 7 Pro 9745 with 8 cores and 16 threads, featuring the same 5.4 GHz boost clock but a slightly reduced 3.8 GHz base clock. The final model is the Ryzen 9 Pro 9945, which only has 12 cores and 24 threads, clocked at 3.4 GHz and boosting up to 5.4 GHz. Cache levels also remain unaltered in comparison to analogous Ryzen 9000 models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ryzen PRO 9000 SKU Core Count Base Clock / Boost Clock Cache TDP Ryzen 9 PRO 9945 12C / 24T 3.4 GHz / Up to 5.4 GHz 76 MB 65W Ryzen 7 PRO 9745 8C / 16T 3.8 GHz / Up to 5.4 GHz 40 MB 65W Ryzen 5 PRO 9645 6C / 12T 3.9 GHz / Up to 5.4 GHz 38 MB 65W

All three SKUs share the same 65W TDP, despite the standard Ryzen 9 9900X — which the Pro 9945 would be based on — featuring a 120W TDP. But it makes sense given there are 4 fewer cores on the Pro 9945. There are consistent base and boost clock gains over the previous generation Ryzen PRO 7000 series, like a 300 MHz boost clock increase on the Ryzen 5 Pro SKUs. However, the Ryzen Pro 9945 loses 300 MHz in its base clock when compared to its predecessor (3.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz).

Performance-wise, AMD shared some slides highlighting the improvements these Zen 5-based enterprise processors carry. Even though they're technically not focused on raw numbers, the Ryzen 9 Pro 9945 is reportedly up to 44% faster in Blender and up to 22% faster in other productivity benchmarks, when compared to Intel's Core i7-14700 processor. Moreover, surprisingly, these CPUs will also come with a bundled Wraith Stealth stock cooler

Pricing and availability are not clear because these CPUs are distributed to OEMs that supply them in bulk to enterprises around the world. Ryzen PRO is generally less mature than Intel's competing vPro technology, but both offer similar features with an overlapping goal in mind.

