Full-size tank simulator setup now even crazier after being built into a 'tactical vehicle' with full-size replica machine gun and cannon

Some folks will go to great lengths, sparing no expense, to raise their gaming sim experience to thrilling new heights. Perhaps the crown prince of such extreme sim build-outs is Chinese enthusiast Blyat, best known among Tom’s Hardware readers for his immersive World of Tanks gaming contraptions and, most recently, a (frankly dangerous) fighter jet rig. Today, Blyat released a video showcasing his wild Tank Simulator 5, which comes with a full-size replica machine gun and cannons, on the Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili.

(Image credit: Blyat on Bilibili)

You can watch the full video on Bilibili, but, as we can’t embed this Chinese social media format, we have also made a couple of GIF clips for your convenience.

(Image credit: Blyat on Bilibili)

Bylat’s new video is a showcase of sim hardware-enhanced fun inside the free-to-play hit, World of Tanks. The Wargaming-published vehicular combat MMO features an incredible array of tanks, adept at various battlefield tasks. The PC version is closely tied to the mouse and keyboard control that the platform is renowned for. However, this video is all about fun, and doesn’t go into the technical aspects of getting these crazy sim setups working.

The frantic video begins with Bylat driving what might be dubbed a ‘Tactical vehicle’ out of a garage, cannon blazing. It switches to the corresponding on-screen WoT action, where the anti-armor cannon can be seen peppering an enemy tank until it violently explodes.

Next, the scene switches back to inside the garage, and Bylat demos both the armor-piercing canon of his vehicle firing, backed up with our hero standing on the hood with a heavy machine gun. We guess Bylat is annihilating some other tank-foes, seen on the headset he is wearing.

(Image credit: Blyat on Bilibili)

There’s lots of overt humor in the WoT sim video, too. For example, at one stage we see Bylat’s pants fall down due to the incessant recoil of the machine gun. Perhaps funnier is the slapstick moment when, stood in the back of the truck with the machine gun blazing, the large armor piercing cannon swings around to smack our hero in the head – leaving him poleaxed in the back of the truck.

If you enjoy this kind of immersive sillyness, Bylat’s Bilibili channel also recently showcased his Airplane simulator, a Mech simulator with VTOL, and an erm… donkey riding simulator.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.