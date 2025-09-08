This amazing Logitech deal chucks in a free gear shift and racing gloves along with the TrueForce sim-racing wheel — and that's not even counting the hefty 56% discount on the DE9 shifter and G923 wheel
An amazing sim-racing setup for a snip over $200
If you've gamed on a PC, you've probably at some point had a go on a racing sim, or at least seen a clip of someone racing an F1 car or driving a big-rig in Truck Simulator. There are many steering wheel and joystick peripherals on the market for the occasional dable in a driving game, but if you at all start to take the hobby seriously, or want to inject more realism into your simulated driving experiences, then you're going to want to opt for a sim setup that includes a more proffessional steering wheel, and they don't come cheap - normally.
This Logitech deal makes use of a couple of promo codes that let you claim not only a money-off discount, but also some extra gear for free. Go to the G923 page and select your preferred PlayStation/PC or Xbox/PC version, then from the cart, add promo codes F-SHIFT and DRLUPO. You can then select the Logitech G DE9 gear shifter and TrueForce racing gloves and add them to the cart for FREE. Once completed, you'll notice that the Logitech G923 TrueForce Sim-Racing Wheel has been reduced from its initial list price of $399.99, all the way down to $214.99. Add the price of the free gear shifter and gloves, and the original total hits $484.97, so you're saving $269.98 - over 56%.
The Logitech G923 features the button layouts of your preferred console option (Xbox/PlayStation) and is constructed of high-quality material. The steering wheel is hand-stitched leather, while the sequential paddles are brushed aluminum. The steering wheel has a full lock-to-lock rotation of 900 degrees with a magnetic hall-effect steering sensor. Logitech's TrueForce force-feedback is powered by dual motors and features overheat protection.
The Logitech G923 TrueForce sim-racing wheel connects directly to compatible TrueForce racing games, utilizing in-game physics for unprecedented realism and feedback when used with this steering wheel.
A leather steering wheel, aluminum paddle shifters, and pressure-sensitive pedals bring sim driving to life.
Use code F-SHIFT and code DRLUPO in the cart to add a free DE9 gear shifter and TrueForce racing gloves, plus a hefty discount.
Also bundled in with this deal is the Logitech G Series DE9 Gear Shift, a 6-speed short-throw gearbox that can accompany the G923 for a complete driving setup. Constructed with a solid steel gear shaft and leather knob, the DE9 is built to last and hopefully withstand the most extreme driving conditions.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.