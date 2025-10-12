New HydroHaptic technology could have you squeezing, pinching, and twisting a pliable mouse or joystick

Computer scientists led by a team from the University of Bath have revealed an innovation they dub HydroHaptics. They say the new technology enables “expressive, two-way communication,” between the user and a range of devices. The soft malleable HydroHaptic sensor is a natural fit for a deformable computer mouse, gaming, or wearables, reckon the development team. Moreover, intuitive input devices using this tech can offer tactile feedback without impacting their soft, flexible characteristics.

The main image shows a test rig devised by the scientists from Bath, Bristol, and Eindhoven, featuring a HydroHaptic silicone dome. Users can touch, tap, twist, or pinch this to invoke a range of input expressions. “Input from the user is sensed by the system through the object and the user then feels the system’s haptic response through the deformable surface,” explained Professor Jason Alexander, the HydroHaptics research lead at Bath.

Expressive, tactile input devices with good feedback

HydroHaptics was first showcased at the recent ACM Symposium on User Interface Software and Technology. A paper published to coincide with the event won an honorable mention award. Central to the soft deformable and tactile proposition were a series of four real-world use-cases, as follows:

Computer mouse: At the current time, the computer mouse concept takes the form of the protruding soft silicone dome you see in the top image. Tests with this device saw users sculpting digital objects on screen. Meanwhile, "dynamic feedback simulated the material’s stiffness and guided the sculpting process," explains the Bath University blog.

At the current time, the computer mouse concept takes the form of the protruding soft silicone dome you see in the top image. Tests with this device saw users sculpting digital objects on screen. Meanwhile, "dynamic feedback simulated the material’s stiffness and guided the sculpting process," explains the Bath University blog. Joystick: The scientists created a small deformable 3D joystick with HydroHaptics. According to their findings, players enjoyed using this input method which was capable of simulating resistance, tension, or sharp impacts. Of course, it also capably covers the basics of directional input.

The scientists created a small deformable 3D joystick with HydroHaptics. According to their findings, players enjoyed using this input method which was capable of simulating resistance, tension, or sharp impacts. Of course, it also capably covers the basics of directional input. Backpack: Simple but intuitive, this use-case envisions backpack straps with built-in feedback to deliver smart device notifications. A compelling use case is where navigation tools send taps to your shoulder to indicate an upcoming turn. Using this, you can keep your smart device sheathed, and hands free.

Simple but intuitive, this use-case envisions backpack straps with built-in feedback to deliver smart device notifications. A compelling use case is where navigation tools send taps to your shoulder to indicate an upcoming turn. Using this, you can keep your smart device sheathed, and hands free. Cushion: The scientists also reckon a cushion with a HydroHaptic pouch inserted could be a simple and intuitive way to control smart home devices, like TVs, heating, lighting, and so on.

Tech needs to be miniaturized (Image credit: University of Bath)

How HydroHaptics works

The scientists and researchers behind this project claim to be the first to have delivered "high-fidelity haptic output through a deformable surface without compromising the surface’s softness, flexibility, or input richness." Behind HydroHaptics, as presented by the Bath-led team, is a compact motor and seal liquid-filled soft silicone chamber. The particular "resolution, precision and scale demonstrated by HydroHaptics," are said to make it stand apart from prior efforts.

According to the scientists, HydroHaptics could be market ready in the near future (between one and two years) if investment is forthcoming. However, they admit that the underlying haptic engine could benefit from some refinement, and the mechanism from miniaturization.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.