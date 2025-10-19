The $150 external HyperSpace Trackpad Pro is an Apple Magic Trackpad alternative for Windows users with haptic feedback and pressure sensitivity — crowdfunded peripheral ships in Q1 2026

PC accessory maker Hyper has come up with what seems to be a promising alternative to Apple’s Magic Trackpad, but for Windows. The HyperSpace TrackPad Pro is a premium trackpad offering Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity along with haptic feedback, palm rejection, and pressure sensitivity. First spotted by Liliputing, it is claimed to be the “industry’s most advanced trackpad,” offering full support for Windows multi-touch gestures, and is compatibility with macOS for basic navigation and clicking functionality.

The trackpad is made out of CNC-aluminum with rubber feet at the bottom and a glass surface with 0.5mm bezels around the edges. In terms of dimensions, it measures 166.9 x 103.4 x 13mm and weighs 300 grams. The inbuilt 1,000mAh battery is said to last around 30 days and can be charged using a standard USB Type-C cable. The company also claims that it offers zero latency and a 240 Hz report rate, which results in smooth and responsive performance and accuracy.

Featuring a third-generation piezo haptic system, users can expect a consistent click feedback across the trackpad’s entire glass surface and even adjust the click sensitivity as per their preference. There is also an integrated force sensing matrix that recognizes pressure variations, allowing for a highly customizable experience. Using the dedicated Hydra Connect software, users can create deep-click zones, corner shortcuts, as well as app-specific profiles. For those who don’t want to tinker around, the trackpad comes with pre-loaded profiles for apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Teams, and Figma.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hyper) (Image credit: Hyper) (Image credit: Hyper)

If you are interested in the HyperSpace Trackpad Pro, it is priced at $150 and is expected to ship in the first quarter of 2026. Pre-orders are available today via a Kickstarter crowdfund campaign where backers can opt for the Super Early Bird pledge of $109 for a single unit or $175 for a two-pack which ships in March. Additionally, there is a $180 creator pack which includes the trackpad along with a USB 4.0 PCIe NVMe SSD enclosure.

External trackpads offer a practical solution if you prefer gesture-based navigation or multi-touch controls. They can make scrolling, zooming, and navigating your desktop feel more natural, much like using a laptop with a premium trackpad. The Apple Magic Trackpad, which is currently the best in the business, doesn't offer official driver support for Windows.

However, one can use the Apple Magic Trackpad on a Windows PC, with a few limitations as it can only handle basic functions like pointing, clicking, and pinch-to-zoom or three-finger swipes. To enable more advanced gestures, you can install third-party drivers like Apple’s Boot Camp drivers or the Trackpad++ utility, which is specifically designed to improve gesture support for Magic Trackpads on Windows.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.