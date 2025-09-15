Wearable finger mouse designed to deliver precision with no flat surface required — 'Finger Maus' uses '80% less plastic' than a typical mouse

Over the years, there have been many and varied attempts to replace the ubiquitous computer mouse. Here’s another one, called Finger Maus. As 3D Printing Industry magazine highlights, this innovation comes from Mausware, a startup backed by American artist, designer, and inventor Max Eternity. Finger Maus has been in development since 2020, and should hit crowdfunding (Indiegogo) very soon. Whether it can rival the best wireless mice in 2025, remains to be seen.

(Image credit: Mausware)

Finger Maus is claimed to improve on your typical deskbound mouse in several ways. The first major benefit of this finger-sleeve mouse, according to its maker, is that it can be comfortably worn on one of several fingers, and it will particularly appeal to user niches like the elderly, or those with any movement impairments.

While Mausware’s Indiegogo is yet to materialize, despite mentions of an August launch by the source, there are more product details on the firm’s website. Here we learn that the Finger Maus is all things to all people – typical marketing. However, some things are difficult to dispute, such as the fact that the new wireless pointing device is small and light (25g), and that it doesn’t require a "mousing" surface to do its stuff.

Finger Maus - ULTRA & Classico - YouTube Watch On

In the above Finger Maus video, you can see a few more aspects of the Finger Maus Ultra design, which aren’t mentioned by the two linked sources. There are two nubs to the left of the Finger Maus, as worn, which we guess are used for things like left and right-clicking, scrolling, or another modifier. On the top of the mouse is a USB-C port, for recharging, and it is also likely used for firmware updates. On the underside of the device appears to be a transparent window for the sensor.

Also in the video we see that a Finger Maus ‘Classico’ is teased, a more rounded model which looks like it has a flexing joint. Until now, we’ve only been sharing images, details, and specs for the Ultra model.

Another feather in the Finger Maus cap is there by virtue of its green credentials. Apparently, this 20g (some sources say 25g) wearable uses “80% less plastic” than a typical mouse. Moreover, being “made from plant-based, 3D printed resin that is non-toxic and biodegradable,” its eco-credentials are further boosted.

(Image credit: Mausware)

Best to wait and see?

Adopting a new pointing device is a very personal decision. I’ve been through lots of devices, and was even sucked into the Leap Motion controller campaign back in 2012/13, acquiring one of these 3D gesture-based sensors. It was disappointing, to say the least. Other fancy looking super-ergonomic devices have also soon found themselves in the spares cupboard.

We would at least wait until third party reviews of any kind of 'revolutionary' mouse replacement before putting any cash down.

