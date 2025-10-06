Logitech’s new MX Master 4 is already $30 off on Best Buy and cheaper than its predecessor — Prime Day alternative yields unexpected discount just 7 days after launch

Logitech introduced the MX Master 4 productivity mouse just last month, and it has already witnessed a substantial price cut. The company launched the new mouse at $119.99, but you can save $30 if you head over to Best Buy, where it is selling for $89.99.

Available in graphite, pale grey (white), and black, the new MX Master 4 succeeds the MX Master 3S, which is currently our top pick for the best wireless mouse. The new model carries many of the existing features from the previous version, including the dual-mode MagSpeed scroll wheel on the top and a horizontal wheel on the side.

Logitech MX Master 4: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy The Logitech MX Master 4 is a follow-up to the MX Master 3S, which maintains the same ergonomic design along with dual MagSpeed scroll wheels and a bunch of new features for those who prioritize productivity.

Logitech has added haptic feedback on the MX Master 4, which is placed in the thumb rest area with four intensity settings. Currently, the haptic feedback feature is used to inform the user when the mouse connects or disconnects from a device, during low battery, and for certain app-specific purposes in Adobe apps.

The mouse also comes with a new Action Ring feature, which is available via Logitech's Options+ software. It can be activated by pressing a dedicated button placed within the mouse's thumb rest, which brings up a circular menu giving users access to Windows Explorer, screen capture, media playback, emojis, and even an AI shortcut to gain quick access to ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Copilot. Since it is fully customizable, users can assign various functions or actions in Windows and even app-specific tools through dedicated plugins.

Other features include a new 8K DPI sensor, which is said to work on almost any surface, including glass. The company also claims that the MX Master 4 will offer 2x better connectivity thanks to an improved chip, USB-C dongle, and antenna placement. The mouse offers both 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity via the included USB transceiver and Bluetooth with support for both Windows and macOS, as well as Linux and ChromeOS. In terms of battery life, the mouse should offer up to 70 days of use on a full charge, while a one-minute charge can offer up to three hours of usage.

With its combination of precision, customization, and comfort (and a lower price), the MX Master 4 stands out as one of the best productivity mice you can buy right now.

