Logitech launches MX Master 4 flagship productivity mouse – the best mouse we've tested adds haptic feedback, circular Action Ring shortcuts

Logitech's MX Master 3S has long held the top spot on our best wireless mouse list for its excellent scroll wheels, premium look, and comfort. But its days as our favorite productivity rodent may be numbered, as Logitech just took the wraps off its successor, the MX Master 4. The new model carries over everything we loved about the 3S, while adding haptic feedback and an "Action Ring" menu for quick access to commonly used tasks.

The haptic feedback resides in the thumb rest area, and has four intensity settings – although the default Medium setting felt right for me. The mouse can subtly vibrate to let you know you're connected or disconnected from a device, when battery life is low, and for app-specific purposes, like when your cursor hits a layout guideline in Adobe apps. It's an intuitive trick that feels like it has a lot of potential for productivity. But at launch, it feels a bit under-utilized.

If you install Logitech's Options+ software, the MX Master 4 will also bring up an Actions Ring when you press the button embedded in the mouse's thumb rest. This circular menu, by default, gives you quick access to things like Windows Explorer, screen capture, media playback, and emojis. There's also an AI shortcut here, which fans out to give one-click access to ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Copilot.

If any of those shortcuts don't appeal to you, the Action Ring can be customized via the company's Options+ software to do any number of things, including opening specific files, folders, or macros. You can also install plugins for a number of popular programs, although you'll have to log in to the Options+ software for this. The default Photoshop plugin is shown below.

You can even use the Actions Ring to switch the mouse between connected devices – a feature that was previously relegated to a button placed inconveniently on the bottom of the device. It's not exactly an ordeal to flip the mouse over to switch between connected devices, but it's nice to have the option to do that in software.

Other changes include what Logitech says is "2x stronger" connectivity thanks to an improved chip, USB-C dongle, and better antenna placement.

Of course, many of the existing features from previous MX Master mice carry over to this model, including the best-in-class dual-mode MagSpeed scroll wheel on the top and a horizontal wheel on the side. There's also an 8K DPI sensor that works on glass and pretty much every other reasonable mousing surface. I can confirm it works pretty well on my leg.

Whether you opt for connecting via the RF USB transceiver or Bluetooth, Windows 10 and up and macOS 13 or later are supported, as is Linux and ChromeOS. Logitech says you should expect 70 days of use on a full charge, and three hours' use from a one-minute charge.

We're working on a full review of the MX Master 4, so stay tuned for our full verdict after I've had the chance to spend more time with it. So far, the only downside I've noticed is that this is a heavy mouse. At 150 grams, it's 9g heavier than its predecessor. And while that isn't a big jump, the mouse does feel fairly substantial as modern rodents go.

With the lightest gaming mice hovering above or below 50 grams these days, the MX Master 4 isn't going to be my first choice at the end of the work day when I fire up Borderlands 4. Of course, for gaming, Logitech would point you to another new mouse with haptic feedback, the company's G Pro X2 Superstrike .

The MX Master 4 will be available in graphite, pale grey (white), and black, with Mac-specific models in black or white, with an MSRP of $119.99.



