Logitech's next gaming mouse will have haptic-based clicks, adjustable actuation, and rapid trigger — new G Pro X2 Superstrike will land at $180

Logitech's latest addition to its ultra-light wireless gaming mouse lineup has something no other mouse has: an "innovative blend of inductive analog sensing and real-time click haptics." What this means is that Logitech's new G Pro X2 Superstrike mouse will feature an analog system that allows you to adjust the point at which your mouse switches actuate and still get the real-time feedback of a physical "click," thanks to haptics.



Logitech's new mouse will feature its new "Superstrike" technology, which involves a "bespoke Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS)" that "combines adjustable actuation point and rapid trigger capabilities with an innovative haptics system."



While we've seen analog switches and adjustable actuation a lot in the best gaming keyboards, this is the first time we'll see it in a gaming mouse. This is because gamers want their mice to click exactly when the button actuates, and you can't have this without something like HITS, which changes the "click" to match the new actuation point.



According to Logitech, the mouse will feature 10 selectable actuation steps and five rapid trigger reset levels over 0.6mm of click travel, which seems like a fairly detailed amount of fine-tuning. But the brand does point out that the mouse is designed for professional athletes, so this makes sense.



Haptic Inductive Trigger System aside, the Pro X2 Superstrike will feature Logitech's latest Hero 2 optical sensor, which has a maximum resolution of 44,000 DPI and a maximum speed of 888 IPS and can handle up to 88 G's of acceleration. (This is the same sensor found in Logitech's G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex.)



It will also feature up to an 8,000 Hz polling rate and offer up to 90 hours of battery life, albeit not at the same time. Specs-wise, the mouse will weigh 65g (2.29oz) and measure 4.92 x 2.5 x 1.57 inches (125 x 63.5 x 40mm), which makes it identical to the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 in size and shape and about 5g heavier in weight.



Logitech says the Pro X2 Superstrike will hit shelves in Q1 of 2026 for $179.99, so we'll probably see it showcased at CES 2026.

