Score a 17-button mouse on the cheap – the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite is 33% off on Newegg

Having a mouse with multiple programmable buttons can be an excellent choice for gamers as it lets you assign in-game commands and execute various actions without relying heavily on the keyboard. The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite is one such option, which is currently on sale and is down to $59.99 on Newegg, saving you $30 from its usual price. Additionally, it can boost productivity in tasks like video editing and design work, where one can map multiple macros and shortcuts for quick access.

Save 33% ($30) Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Newegg The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite features a total of 17 programmable buttons, making it suitable for gamers and power users. Apart from assigning macros and shortcuts, the mouse features 4-zone RGB lighting, an 18,000 DPI polling rate sensor, and onboard memory to save lighting and macro profiles.

The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite features a total of 17 fully programmable buttons, and according to the company, it is suitable for MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) and MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) gamers. The mouse features a 12-button side panel with a sliding mechanism allowing users to reposition the buttons according to their hand and grip preference.

In our review of the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite, we were impressed with its sturdy build quality, high-precision sensor, and overall comfort during long gaming sessions. Please read our full review for more details on this mouse.

Other notable features of the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite include a custom PixArt PMW3391 sensor with a native 18,000 DPI polling rate with 1 DPI adjustable steps for accurate and customizable tracking. It also features 50 million click-rated Omron switches and a braided cable that should be able to withstand the wear and tear of extended usage.

For RGB lovers, four lighting zones are customizable using Corsair’s iCUE software. The software also lets you program and remap all the buttons, customize sensitivity, surface calibration, and more. Thanks to its onboard memory, the mouse can save all your lighting and macro settings, allowing you to retain your setup even when switching between different systems.

