The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is comfortable, but it's still leaning more toward being flexible for multiple grips rather than perfect for one.

Logitech's G Pro line of lightweight, performance-focused, ambidextrous gaming mice has been popular with professional gamers since it debuted. Naturally, the company decided it was better not to mess with a good thing, and, as a result, the line has stayed pretty consistent — even the most recent Pro X Superlight 2 was practically identical to its predecessor. But now it seems like Logitech is looking to branch out (slightly) by introducing a Pro X Superlight 2 alternative: the Pro X Superlight 2 Dex.

The Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is everything the Pro X Superlight 2 is, it just... looks different. The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex has the same specs as its ambidextrous counterpart: Logitech's Hero 2 optical sensor, which has a maximum resolution of 44,000 DPI and a maximum speed of 888 IPS and can handle up to 88 G's of acceleration; Lightforce hybrid optical/mechanical switches; and up to an 8,000 Hz wireless polling rate. It also weighs the same (60g), has the same rated battery life (95 hours), and comes in the same colorways.

The only real difference is its shape — an asymmetrical, right-handed ergonomic shape with a hump for support and lightly contoured sides for grip. While not the most revolutionary shape for a gaming mouse, it's a huge deviation from the low-profile, uniformly ambidextrous shape that has practically defined the line up until now. It's not surprising, though — the Pro X Superlight 2 Dex looks like it's coming for the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, which is still one of the best gaming mice on the market thanks to its incredible design.



The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is available now for $159.99.

Design and Comfort of the Pro X Superlight 2 Dex

The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is a wireless ultra-lightweight gaming mouse with an ergonomic, contoured right-handed shape. It's made of solid, lightweight plastic and features a uniformly smooth, matte surface that comes in black, white, or pink. I will say that I am a big fan of Logitech's bright fuchsia take on pink over other gaming companies' fixation on pastel pink, mostly because bright fuchsia is my favorite shade of pink. As far as design goes, the mouse has Logitech G's "G" logo in silver on the palm rest, and the word "SUPERLIGHT" printed in silver on the right side.

The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is on the larger side, measuring 4.95 inches (125.8mm) long by 2.67 inches (67.7mm) wide. It has an ergonomic shape, with contouring along the sides and a hump that's shifted toward the center left. The hump is on the higher side, measuring 1.73 inches (43.9mm) at its highest point. It's worth pointing out that these measurements are almost identical to those of the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro (which is clearly what the Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is gunning for).

The mouse is easy to hold thanks to its contoured sides — the contouring is more pronounced on the left (thumb) side, but there's still enough of a groove on the right side that the mouse is easy enough to pick up and move quickly. It helps, of course, that the mouse is ultra-light, weighing just 2.12 ounces (60g). It's not the lightest mouse on the market, though it is just a touch lighter than the DeathAdder V3 Pro (2.22oz / 63g).

It's a very comfortable mouse, though the hump's placement did feel particularly pronounced. Its highest point is at the center left, and the slope toward the right side of the mouse is steeper than expected. This wasn't too much of an issue for me — though I never really got used to it — but I can see this being bothersome for someone with smaller hands. The primary mouse buttons have some very subtle contouring to help keep your fingers in place, though they are a bit slippery. Logitech includes grip tape in the box, but I don't usually need grip tape to keep a good grasp on mice — the smooth finish is just a little too far on the slippery side.

The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is a fairly straight forward five-button mouse, with right and left primary buttons, two thumb buttons on the left side, and a notched, clickable scroll wheel. All of the buttons are nicely tactile and clicky, and the scroll wheel has a soft, easy notching that's still delineated enough for precise scrolling but not so stiff that it's taxing to scroll through long webpages.

The bottom of the mouse features a power switch and large PTFE mouse skates — a large piece covering the upper third (or so) of the mouse, a piece surrounding the magnetic door that opens to reveal dongle storage, and a small piece surrounding the mouse's sensor. Logitech includes an alternate PTFE-covered door for those who feel like they're not getting enough glide from the strip around the bottom. The magnetic door can also be replaced with the PowerPlay module from Logitech's PowerPlay or PowerPlay 2 for infinite wireless charging.

In the box, the mouse comes with a 6-foot (1.8m) rubber USB-C to USB-A charging cable, a 2.4GHz wireless USB-A dongle and USB extender, custom cut grip tape for the sides and the buttons, and an alternate magnetic door covered in PTFE.

Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sensor Model Logitech Hero 2 Max Sensitivity 44,000 DPI Max Speed (IPS) 888 IPS Max Acceleration 88 G Polling Rates 8,000 Hz (wireless) / 1,000 Hz (wired) Programmable Buttons 5 LED Zones 0 Cable USB-C to USB-A Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless, wired (USB-C) Measurements (L x W x H) 4.95 x 2.67 x 1.73 inches / 125.8 x 67.7 x 43.9 mm Weight (excluding cable) 2.12oz / 60g MSRP / Price at Time of Review $159.99 Release Date Sept. 17, 2024

Performance of the Pro X Superlight 2 Dex

The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex features Logitech's Hero 2 optical sensor, which has a maximum sensitivity of 44,000 DPI and a maximum speed of 888 IPS, and can handle up to 88 G's of acceleration. It gets a standard 1,000 Hz (1ms) polling rate when connected via cable, and up to an 8,000 Hz (0.25ms) polling rate over 2.4GHz wireless. These are the same specs that this mouse's counterpart, the Pro X Superlight 2, has, thanks to a firmware update — the Pro X Superlight 2 and the Pro X Superlight 2 Dex have the same sensor.

The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex will work for all grip types, though you'll need larger hands if you want to use this mouse comfortably with a fingertip grip. This mouse is more ergonomically-designed than the regular Pro X Superlight 2, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's for you — it's a comfortable mouse, but it does have a lot of flare at the tip and the hump didn't sit back far enough for my liking. I didn't hate it, but I didn't take to it anywhere near as naturally as I did to the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro .

The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is an excellent gaming mouse for those who don't need extra buttons (you can program the mouse two layers deep with Logitech's "G-Shift" feature, but if you're looking for extra buttons this is not the mouse for you. It's lightweight and easy to grip and pick up, and it glides over just about any surface smoothly thanks to the large PTFE foot on the bottom. It has an extremely low 0.125 ms response time, and even if this doesn't make a significant difference to most gamers, at least this mouse's 2.4GHz wireless connection felt stable and speedy over 1,000 Hz, 4,000 Hz, and 8,000 Hz polling rates.

The mouse feature's Logitech's new Lightforce hybrid optical/mechanical switches — the same as you'll find in the Pro X Superlight 2. These switches can operate both optically and mechanically — optical actuation is faster (literally, the speed of light) but drains battery faster, while mechanical actuation (actually, as configured by Logitech — "hybrid") is still fast enough for most gamers and also saves power. The switches are definitely on the loud, clicky side, and have a tactile, if somewhat inconsistent, feel.

Only the primary buttons are loud and clicky, however — the side buttons and scroll wheel click are practically the opposite. The mouse's side buttons are well-placed, though they may be a little out of the way for those with smaller hands, and are slightly mushy. The scroll wheel is notched, with soft, quiet notches. Despite this, scrolling is somewhat loud, as there's a little bit of a rattle when you scroll quickly. This is not my favorite scroll wheel — I didn't encounter any issues with scroll wheel jump in my testing, but the scroll wheel is just loose enough that I'm concerned this could be an issue in the future. The scroll wheel click is also on the stiffer side (though it is, at least, also pretty quiet).

Features and Software of the Pro X Superlight 2 Dex

The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex can be configured in Logitech's universal peripheral software, G Hub. You can use G Hub to set the mouse's DPI steps and wireless and wired polling rates, and to remap buttons (all five of them). There's also an advanced menu that lets you set DPI separately for x- and y-axis movement, as well as adjust the lift-off distance (low, medium, high).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Logitech also includes a sensor calibrator that lets you calibrate the mouse to mimic the feel of a different mouse — say, the mouse you had before this one, so you don't need to worry about a significant adjustment period. G Hub also comes with a handful of generic game-ready presets, such as "First Person," "First Person XY Split," "MMORPG," and "Productivity."

Wireless Experience & Battery Life of the Pro X Superlight 2 Dex

The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is designed to connect primarily over a low-latency 2.4GHz "Lightspeed" wireless connection — it can also connect via cable (USB-C), but the included cable is clearly designed for charging, not wired use. Like other premium ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mice, the Pro X Superlight 2 Dex doesn't bother with frivolities such as Bluetooth connectivity or RGB lighting (though there is a small indicator LED in the center of the mouse that pulses to indicate things like battery life, charging status, etc).

Logitech rates the battery life of the Pro X Superlight 2 Dex at 95 hours over 2.4GHz wireless with a standard 1,000 Hz polling rate; this number drops to around 19 hours, as you might expect, when you bump the polling rate up to 8,000 Hz and turn on the "optical only" switch option. The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is compatible with Logitech's PowerPlay system, so if you own the PowerPlay or the PowerPlay 2 , the mouse will have essentially unlimited battery life. The PowerPlay module does add about 3g of weight to the mouse, though.

Bottom Line

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is an excellent alternative to the regular Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 — it's both lightweight and grippable while adding an ergonomic shape that many users will find more comfortable than the original's ambidextrous shape. Many users, but not all — while it works better than the original does for all grip types, that doesn't make it ideal for every grip type. I generally use a palm grip, and the Pro X Superlight 2 Dex's steeper, more centered hump felt off to me — I couldn't get used to it even after a couple of weeks of testing.