Best Wireless Mouse: Premium Gaming and Productivity Mice

Any cable-free mouse can help keep your desk clear, but only the best wireless mouse also tracks well, feels good in your hand longterm and helps you get more gaming or work done. (Pairing it with one of the best wireless keyboards also makes sense.)

Gamers who cut their mouse’s cord still need a fail-safe connection without any lag. On the job, you may want multi-PC control or the option for Bluetooth. And who doesn’t like programmable buttons and long battery life?

There’s an infestation of wireless mice on the market today. So here are some things to consider before seeking out your best wireless mouse.

Shopping Tips: Find the Best Wireless Mouse

Shape and comfort: A mouse’s shape and design play a large role in how effective it is as a tool. You want a wireless mouse that feels like a natural extension of your arm, not a clunky or cheap-feeling hunk of plastic that hinders your gaming or productivity.

It’s helpful to consider how you hold mice in order to get an idea of where you’ll want more or less height or width. The size of your hands will also be a factor.

Bluetooth or dongle? Some of the best wireless mice offer the option to connect via Bluetooth, which won’t eat up a USB port, or via a USB Type-A 2.4 GHz dongle. Other wireless mice, however, will make you choose.

If you're only going to use your computer with one PC, consider a mouse that connects through a USB receiver -- especially if you’re gaming. If it’s a reputable brand, you can get a reliable, lag-free connection. Bonus points if the mouse has dongle storage.

Bluetooth connections, meanwhile, let you to easily connect to multiple PCs or even tablets and other devices. You may also get better battery life compared to a dongle connection. Plus, more desktops and most laptops have Bluetooth nowadays.

USB charging or batteries? USB charging will often cost more but also means you’ll never have to buy batteries. If the mouse charges over USB-C, it’ll rejuice quicker than alternatives and use an increasingly common cable.

Mice running on AA or AAA batteries are usually cheaper than their rechargeable rivals, and batteries are easy to find.

Best Wireless Mouse You Can Buy Today

Best Wireless Mouse Overall: Logitech MX Master 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you want something durable with a premium feature set that’ll help boost productivity and a very comfortable design, the Logitech MX Master 3 is the best wireless mouse for you. It’s not made for gaming, but its sensor goes up to 4,000 CPI, which is impressive for a productivity mouse. You also get per-app programmability for its six buttons, which includes two scroll wheels, that you can set to do different things upon launching specific apps.

The Logitech MX Master 3 impresses with an innovative electromagnetic wheel and the power to control up to 3 PCs simultaneously, including transferring files, text and images. It's wireless, offering either a dongle or Bluetooth connection. You also get a comfortable thumb rest and heightened design that lets your thumb and fingers rest comfortably. Plus, the Darkfield sensors works on almost any surface, so you can use it for working on your desk, on the couch and anywhere in between for up to 70 days, according to Logitech.

For productivity, I’ve been virtually inseparable from this mouse since first meeting it last year. Now, it’s also available in a lighter gray and for Apple users via the Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac tuned to work with macOS and iPadOS apps.

Best Wireless Mouse for Gaming: Razer Basilisk Ultimate (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The best wireless mouse for gaming is the Razer Basilisk Ultimate -- “Ultimate” isn’t a misnomer. This mouse’s specs give you a high-end range of action, including up to 20,000 CPI, 650 IPS (inches per second) and 50G acceleration. You also get 11 programmable buttons and RGB to complete the package. Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless dongle technology proved comparable to wired connection during our testing.

In terms of battery life, our Basilisk Ultimate lasted for around 20 hours with intense use and all the RGB on. If we turned the lights off, Razer claims up to 100 hours of gaming. Charging is over MicroUSB, so it’s not as fast as USB-C charging. But you can get it with an RGB charging dock for pretty much the same price as the mouse alone these days.

While we like optical mechanical switches in some Razer keyboards, they weren’t as great for gaming. But you get other premiums, like the option to make the scroll wheel move smoothly or tactile.

Best Wireless Mouse for Gaming Splurge: Logitech G502 Lightspeed (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Logitech G502 Lightspeed Best Wireless Mouse for Gaming Splurge Sensor: Logitech HERO 16K | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle or wired | Battery: Wireless charging via Logitech Powerplay mouse pad or rechargeable via MicroUSB | Weight: 4.02 - 4.59 ounces | Dimensions (LxWxH): 5.20 x 2.95 x 1.57 inches $149.99 View at Dell $149.99 View at Best Buy $170.87 View at Amazon Great design Wireless charging capability Powerplay gets in the way of weight adjustment Expensive

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed brings a pile of features that you might not have known you want in a gaming mouse, making it the best wireless mouse for gamers willing to splurge. The pointer is very similar to the popular G502 Proteus Spectrum but wireless and with a rubberized scroll wheel instead of a metal one and some tricks up its sleeve.

For one, the G502 Lightspeed’s weight is adjustable, allowing the addition of up to 16g of extra weight through two 4g weights and four 2g weights. It also charges wirelessly.If you buy the $120 Logitech Powerplay wireless charging mat and plug that into a USB-A port, you’ll never have to charge this mouse. Unfortunately, Logitech’s mat will only charge certain Logitech mice and not smartphones, like the Qi charging mouse pads on our Best RGB Mouse Pads list. Additionally, if you use the Powerplay mat, you won’t be able to use the mouse’s 4g weights.

Even outsides its tricks, this is still one of the best gaming mice out there. It has 11 programmable buttons, and Logitech’s HERO 16K sensor goes up to 16,000 CPI or 25,600 via software ) and can handle over 400 IPS and over 40G of acceleration. And if you decide not to opt for Logitech’s pricey charging mouse pad, you can get up to 48 hours with default RGB and 60 hours sans lighting.

Best Wireless Mouse for Sub $50 Gaming: Redragon M686 Vampire Elite (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Redragon M686 Vampire Elite Best Wireless Mouse for Sub $50 Gaming Sensor: PixArt PMW3335 | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle or wired | Battery: Rechargeable via USB-C | Weight: 4.37 ounces | Dimensions (LxWxH): 4.88 x 3.62 x 1.67 inches $42.99 View at Amazon Unique grooves for ring, pinky fingers USB-C charging 8 programmable buttons Great feature set for the price Imprecise scroll wheel Imprecise battery reading Side buttons are oddly programmed out of the box

You might not have heard of Redragon before, but we’re getting more acquainted with the Chinese company, which is also on our Best Wireless Keyboards page. Its affordable, well-built M686 Vampire Elite is currently just $43 and carries many hallmarks of a premium wireless gaming mouse. That includes 8 buttons you can program, including with macros, and fast USB-C charging (Redragon claims just 5.5 hours to a full charge) via its 5.9-foot braided cable. If you’re a gamer who’d only spend under $50, this may be the best wireless mouse for you.

In a rare move, Redragon included grooves for righties to rest their ring and pinky fingers. Many mice neglect those digits, leaving them dragging on the mouse pad. The M686’s shape comfortably served my long hands, plus another person’s larger hands and also accommodates wide grips.

The M686 has soft, rubber side grips, and the rest of the chassis has a smooth, almost gel-like feel. It’s nice but can lack resistance, especially by the left and right click buttons. Meanwhile, the scroll wheel is tactile but still glides pretty smoothly and shows slight wobble, making precise scrolls hard. And you won’t get the same springy feel from the left and right click buttons that pricier wireless gaming mice offer.

The M686’s PixArt PMW3335 sensor goes up to 16,000 CPI, 450 IPS and 40g. Those specs match more expensive mice, and mainstream users won’t notice any tracking issues, whether using the lowest (100 CPI) or highest setting. I never suffered any dropouts over my few weeks using it, including a couple days pairing it with a wireless keyboard.

Unfortunately, Redragon’s free software for the M686 is almost mandatory because out-of-the-box the three side buttons are programmed to Alt, Ctrl and Shift. You only get one profile (with onboard memory) and very few Windows programs are launchable via the mouse. RGB is also limited to a rainbow effect, breathing one color or a static color (there’s a color picker and ability to enter red, green and blue values).

Redragon claims up to 45 hours battery life with Eco Mode, which confines RGB to the scroll wheel. The software provides a meter reading, but, confusingly, even with the battery fully charged, software reads 90%. After about 11 hours using the mouse at RGB set to max brightness and speed, the app said 70% battery remained.

If you want a more familiar name, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed is sometimes sold for $50 but isn’t rechargeable.

Best Wireless Mouse for MMO Gaming: Razer Naga Pro (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The newest Razer Naga mouse is as great as the Razer Naga Trinity, our favorite MMO mouse, but drops the cables and boosts the sensor specs. It’ll cost you a whopping $150 , but in return you get a unique, versatile mouse that can go from a 12-button side panel to a six or two-button panel in a couple snaps. If you need a lot of buttons and can afford it, the Naga Pro could be the best wireless mouse for you.

The Razer Naga Pro’s greatest advantage over cheaper wireless MMO mouse, such as the Logitech G604 Lightspeed , is its 12-button panel. We wish the buttons were better differentiated for identifying specific ones more easily. But combined with Razer’s robust software, we could get the performance we wanted with individual games.

During our testing with the Naga Pro, the battery drained at about 3% per hour. Razer claims up to 100 hours with a dongle connection without RGB and up to 150 hours under the same conditions but with a Bluetooth connection.

Best Wireless Ergonomic Mouse: Logitech MX Vertical (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Logitech MX Vertical Best Wireless Ergonomic Mouse Sensor: Not disclosed | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle or Bluetooth LE | Battery: Rechargeable over USB-C | Weight: 4.12 ounces | Dimensions (LxWxH): 4.69 x 2.93 x 1.69 inches $92.98 View at Amazon $92.99 View at Best Buy $99.99 View at Dell Comfortable, premium rubber chassis Control and share data across up to 3 PCs 4 buttons prograbbale with per-app profiles Takes a while to get used to No USB dongle storage Expensive

Ergonomic mice, especially uniquely designed ones like Logitech MX Vertical, aren’t for everyone. Vertical mice are meant to be more comfortable for your arm and wrist, since they don’t force you to twist into unnatural positions. But this odd shape and method of controlling a mouse will take getting used to, and you won’t reap the benefits right away. It took me about a week to stop squeezing the mouse unnecessarily to make up for my fingers' tendency to slide down the MX Vertical’s slope.

And you shouldn’t expect miracles either. If your arm or hands are consistently hurting, you should see a doctor, not buy a mouse. Even Logitech only claims a 10% reduction in muscle strain.

But if you’re interested in trying out a vertical mouse, the Logitech MX Vertical is the gold standard. Erected at a 57-degree angle, the hand sits in a handshake position, and once I got used to it, my thumb found comfort in the soft thumb rest, while the fat base filled my palm and provided comfort.

The whole chassis is a soft rubber with vertical lines running through for a finish that’s very similar to the Logitech MX Master 3 above. You also get a precise, but slender, rubber scroll wheel with tasteful silver accents and a strong press-in, a CPI adjust button on top, plus two side buttons. However, those side buttons are high, making it hard to reach with the thumb naturally, especially the forward button.

The MX Vertical stands above rivals as the best wireless ergonomic mouse, and it’s not only about its shape. This is also an advanced productivity mouse, letting you control up to three computers (a button on the underside easily jumps from each connected PC). And, like the MX Master 3, it uses Logitech Flow, which means you can use the mouse to control, including share documents and images, up to three PCs, if you use the dongle and Logitech’s software. I sometimes suffered a 1-2 second delay when moving from PC to PC, but otherwise the feature works as you’d expect. You can also program four of the MX Vertical’s four buttons (you have to keep the left click function) with settings that’ll launch depending on the application. Of course, input is smooth and consistent. I had no problem using the mouse in its Bluetooth connection, along with a Bluetooth keyboard and 2.4 GHz dongle connection.

Logitech claims up to three hours of use from a 1-minute charge and up to 4 months of total battery life. Sadly, the mouse’s software doesn’t provide a precise battery reading. But after 33 hours using the MX Vertical via Bluetooth with occasional Flow usage, the mouse’s battery meter had yet to lose one of its bars.

Best Cheap Ergonomic Wireless Mouse: VictSing Wireless Ergonomic Vertical Mouse (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

7. VictSing Wireless Ergonomic Vertical Mouse Best Cheap Ergonomic Wireless Mouse Sensor: Not disclosed | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle | Battery: AA | Weight: 3.81 ounces | Dimensions (LxWxH): 5.51 x 3.35 x 2.76 inches No price information Check Amazon Easy to get used to Soft touch Good price Imprecise sensor No software Side buttons feel cheap

Not sure if a vertical mouse is for you? At only $20 (the link says Bluetooth, but VicTsing confirmed to us that that is an error), the VicTsing Wireless Ergonomic Vertical Mouse is the best wireless mouse for finding out with little risk. It doesn’t feel as premium as the Logitech MX Vertical above, the sensor isn’t precise, the side buttons reflect the low price tag and it lacks productivity features/software. But this VicTsing mouse proved easier to get used to than the MX Vertical and lets you determine if a vertical mouse could be helpful for cheap.

We tried out other vertical mice, like Anker’s wireless vertical mouse , which also looks like another VicTsing ergonomic mouse), but this mouse’s shape is more comfortable and its side buttons are more accessible. Like the MX Vertical above, the VicTsing mouse is at a 57-degree angle. VicTsing also brags that its left and right click buttons are 90% quieter than a “normal mouse,” and it sounds like it is, thanks to its quiet micro-switches. However, that makes the clicks unpleasantly soft and makes it harder to click and drag.

If you like these buttons to be springy or tactile or prefer mechanical switches here, you won’t be satisfied. The scroll wheel feels a little raggedy too. VicTsing’s wireless mouse is also softer than the MX Vertical but not too slippery, thanks to what VictSing describes as a “premium rubber oil” coating.

The sensor here is nothing fancy. You only get three settings -- 800, 1,200 or 1,600 CPI -- leaving me wanting for a higher CPI at times, and tracking occasionally felt a little shaky.

VictSing claims up to 12 months of use with a single AA battery. You also get dongle storage by the battery, despite the low cost.

Best Wireless Mouse for Ergonomic Gaming: Logitech G Pro Wireless (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

8. Logitech G Pro Wireless Best Wireless Mouse for Ergonomic Gaming Sensor: Logitech HERO 16K | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle or wired | Battery: Rechargeable over MicroUSB | Weight: 2.82 ounces | Dimensions (LxWxH): 4.92 x 2.50 x 1.57 inches No price information Check Amazon Comfy for righties and lefties Lightweight Removable left and right side buttons Wireless charging-capable 5 onboard memory profiles Questionable durability Shallow scroll wheel click Expensive

The Logitech G Pro Wireless is about as premium as gaming mice get with one of the most comfortable designs available. It’s ambidextrous with a pleasantly soft, matte plastic shell that’ll please both left and right hands for hours. The coating is meant to help your grip and does with its light, 1mm-thin shell making it feel easy to control but not cheap. The light weight combined with the decent portion of PTFE feet help it move around with easy control.

Logitech’s HERO 16K sensor goes up to a whopping 16,000 CPI (or 25,6000 via software ), 450 IPS and 40G. Logitech also claims it eats less battery than sensors like the Pixart PMW3366. The vendor says the mouse will last up to 48 hours with RGB lighting on and 60 hours without the flash. After about 30 hours with the mouse on, with both RGB on and off, I didn’t even make a dent in its battery life meter.

Gamers enjoy 5 profiles of onboard memory, which makes this wireless mouse even easier to use across multiple PCs. There are 4-8 programmable buttons (left and right click, 2 left side buttons, 2 right side buttons, scroll wheel in). The left and right clicks are rather light, and along with the scroll wheel, which presses in shallow and soft, they aren’t anything special.

I had no issues in my time with Logitech’s Lightspeed 2.4 GHz dongle. Even with a Bluetooth keyboard and the occasional 2.4 GHz headset connected, the G Pro Wireless kept up with its claimed 1ms report rate.

The biggest concern is longevity. The mouse is expensive and comes with a two-year warranty; however, my colleague started noticing accidental double-clicks after about 2 years of use. This is apparently a problem others have encountered too. Logitech told me that it’s aware of and working on the issue.

Best Wireless Mouse for Big Hands: Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

9. Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless Best Wireless Mouse for Big Hands Sensor: Pixart PMW3391 | Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle, Bluetooth or wired | Battery: Rechargeable over MicroUSB | Weight: 4.94 ounces | Dimensions (LxWxH): 5.5 x 3 x 1.6 inches No price information Check Amazon Super comfortable for palm grips Strong sensor performance Heavy Not as proficient for claw/fingertip grips

If you’re gaming with big paws and don’t want to fuss around with cables, the Corsair Ironclaw RGB is the best wireless mouse for you (there’s also a wired version ). It’s 3 inches at its widest point, which proved great for big-handed palm gripping. Combined with its weight and button layout, though, it might not be the perfect match for FPS gamers or fingertip or claw grippers.

On the other (large) hand, the Ironclaw RGB offers five programmable buttons. We also loved the ability to switch between gaming profiles on the fly, including different game profiles with multiple CPI settings. This wireless mouse’s sensor also has a large CPI range that goes up to 18,000 and has a max velocity of 450IPS and can handle 50g of acceleration.

Corsair’s Slipstream wireless dongle will be dependable enough for the typical gamer. The vendor claims up to 16 hours of hours of battery life with RGB on or 24 hours with it off. That jumps to 30 and 50 hours, respectively, with a Bluetooth connection