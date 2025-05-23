Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse gets $56 discount ahead of Memorial Day sale

When it comes to gaming mice for FPS titles, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is one of the best mainstream options out there, without delving into arcane niche brands that try to "drop" stuff, or make you hang out on a weird waitlist. Sure, it's shape is incredibly similar to the original Superlight, but why change what's already great?

Amazon has discounted the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 to just $123.99, a saving of 31% in a limited-time deal on Amazon ahead of Memorial Day.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse: now $123 at Amazon (was $179)



Logitech's G Pro X Superlight 2 wireless gaming mouse features the brand's Hero 44K sensor and weighs just 60g. There's even storage inside the mouse for the wireless dongle so you don't misplace the it while travelling. This ultralight gaming mouse is designed for twitch-play first-person shooters.

There's a good reason why the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 features on our list of best gaming mice, it's packed to the brim, full of features that'll have you tagging n00bs like it's still the 90s.

Sporting an upgraded "Hero 2" sensor, with a polling rate of up to 8,000 Hz (via a firmware update), and tracking over 888 inches-per-second or IPS. The mouse is incredibly lightweight, weighing just 60g, enabling quick flicks during the heat of combat. Expect to find very few frills on this mouse, as the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is specifically geared toward FPS shooters.

On the mouse itself, you'll find hybrid optical-mechanical switches, allowing for lighter clicks, and more sensitivity. Just make sure that you don't need more than five buttons on your mouse, and don't need to regularly shift your DPI, as it lacks a dedicated button. At just $123, which is around five bucks more than its lowest-ever price, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is one of the strongest gaming mice out there, so long as you're happy playing second fiddle to the Razer Basilisk V3, that is.