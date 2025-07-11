The biggest and best version of our favorite mousepad is now 20% off on Amazon for Prime Day — get the SteelSeries QcK XL for only $39.99 right now

In pursuit of the best keyboard and mouse, people often overlook the very surface those peripherals might rest on—the mousepad. We believe you deserve a pad that works with you to create those beautiful sweeping motions that help hit a headshot in a clutch situation. Without a reliable mousepad, you'll end up with a rough surface that wears down your mouse skates and holding you back from reaching your full potential. One of your absolute favorites is the SteelSeries QcK series, and it's on sale right now. Usually priced at $50, the QcK XL Control will only run you $39.99 as part of Amazon's Prime Day sale, a great price for a stellar mousepad.

We've taken a look at the Heavy variant of the SteelSeries QcK and crowned it the best mousepad for most people in our round-up. It's got a smooth micro-woven cloth surface that makes for easy but precise sliding. It's hand-washable, so those unwarranted slip-ups in caffeine-fueled overnight sessions don't need to become a permanent memory. The base is rubberized so it won't slide around, and while the Heavy variant does get a thicker, more stable footprint, the standard QcK is no slouch either. In fact, the only thing we didn't like about QcK Heavy was how its thickness led to some burn-in time in order to flatten it out, but that's not a non-issue here.

Save 20% SteelSeries QcK XL Mousepad: was $49 now $39 at Amazon A no-frills mousepad at a no-frills price. Grab the QcK XL for an enticingly low price of just $39.99 and enjoy your newly-gained skills that will suddenly turn you into ZywOo. Just kidding, it's still a great mousepad, though, with a smooth surface, strong grip, and minimal design that works well with any setup.

This is the Control version of the QcK XL, which allows for a firmer grip on the surface, but the company also makes the Performance and Balanced options. The Control features a high-density stitch pattern that adds just the right amount of drag for granular movements. Perfect for gamers who value pinpoint accuracy and deliberate movement patterns above all. The stitched edges make sure there's no fraying and ensure longevity even if you're particularly careless around your mousepad.

While it may not have any fancy RGB, it still ticks all the boxes that count. The larger, XL size makes for a perfect addition to any setup, allowing you to keep your keyboard and mouse on the same surface. As a bonus, if the mouse side wears out over time, you can just rotate the mousepad around to get the previously-keyboard-occupied side and start over like it's a new pad! All in all, this is a great mousepad at an even greater price. If you don't want the highest-end glass pads or care too much about looks, the SteelSeries QcK XL will get the job done with flying colors.

