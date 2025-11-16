Elecom releases Huge Plus trackball mouse with massive 52mm ball and 10 programmable buttons — now comes with wireless connectivity

Japanese consumer electronics manufacturer Elecom just updated the Huge trackball mouse, which launched in 2017. The new model, called Huge Plus, still features the iconic 52mm trackball, which is around 52% larger than standard trackballs, but comes with several improvements that make it a great productivity tool.

The biggest change to Elecom’s flagship mouse is the addition of tri-mode connectivity, allowing you to connect to multiple devices via Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz, and wired USB-C. It also added swappable steel ball bearings, making the trackball so much easier to use with less maintenance required.

The Huge Plus is widely compatible and will work with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, ChromeOS, and Android, so you can get to mousing ergonomically no matter which platform you use. The company also says that it has a three- to five-month battery life, depending on how you use it, so you can conveniently keep your desk clutter-free.

The massive trackball on the Elecom Huge Plus means that you cannot easily purchase a third-party replacement to change its color, but it is touted as providing a better experience for productivity users. This input peripheral is especially useful for those who need to make fine and precise movements, like CAD artists and video editors, according to the maker. It also features 10 programmable buttons, allowing you to set your most-used commands and shortcuts at your fingertips.

The USB-A dongle gives some perspective to the size of this trackball device (Image credit: Elecom)

The Elecom Huge Plus measures 4.5 x 7.2 x 2.3-inches and weighs 10.3 ounces. But in contrast to this new product's huge physical presence, the trackball mouse segment remains a small niche.

We reckon the Huge Plus isn't going to usurp any of the tried and tested rodents on our list of the best gaming mice. And even though the Logitech Ergo M575 beat the original Elecom Huge in our list of the best wireless mouse for productivity, portability, and comfort, the new model, with its numerous programmable buttons and new ball bearings, will give Logitech a run for its money.

One downside to this specialty mouse is that it’s rather expensive. The Huge Plus is available on Amazon for $139.99, which makes it more expensive than the just-launched MX Master 4. Nevertheless, it’s still more affordable than some gaming mice, like the $180 Logitech G502 X Plus. While you can’t expect to do hardcore gaming with this trackball mouse (although I dare you to do it), you might consider this an investment in your productivity and health.

