You can now buy replacement trackball balls in red, blue, black, and violet colors — compatible with Logitech, Kensington, Elecom, and ProtoArc mice

The frequently overlooked, sometimes shunned, trackball pointing device is getting some love with a Japanese tech accessories maker launching replacement balls in a choice of four colors. Earlier this week, Sanwa Supply Co., Ltd. announced (machine translation) that it has started marketing its ‘400-MABALL34’ in four colors: red, blue, black, and violet. The balls are said to be easy to swap out components for trackball pointing devices with a 34mm ball, which includes popular products from Logitech, Kensington, Elecom, ProtoArc, and Sanwa themselves.

If your old trackball has become worn, discolored, or you think it would benefit from a swap-out for more pizzazz, Sanwa’s 400-MABALL34 can give your device a shot of new life. When this launch news surfaced in the Tom’s Hardware newsroom, the first comment, though, was “why no RGB?” which might seem like a missed opportunity. Or perhaps adding a small battery and LEDs to the ball could affect its balance and performance…

We already mentioned that these colorful replacement balls have a diameter of 34mm. Sanwa shared some other essential specs, which seem to indicate this is a quality replacement. For example, it claims that the 400-MABALL34 has a roundness tolerance of 50 μm. That means tight quality control in manufacturing these spheres, which should ensure smooth and accurate performance. The product maker also says the ball surface has a 0.3μm surface roughness, which we would hope provides a good balance between slickness and finger grip.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sanwa Supply Co. Ltd) (Image credit: Sanwa Supply Co. Ltd) (Image credit: Sanwa Supply Co. Ltd)

A diagram supplied by Sanwa shows that its 34mm replacement balls have a multi-layered construction. Beneath the shiny-looking surface, there is a modestly thick layer, which it says is a composite with aluminum particles. The core material is mysteriously not detailed, but referred to as ‘the core’. Actually, the core may be empty, as these 34mm diameter replacement balls are 25g (1.2 ounces), which sounds relatively light.

The manual for the Sanwa 400-MABALL34 shows how to remove the old trackball ball, as well as how to clean and replace this essential component. However, it is noted that different trackball manufacturers have alternative recommended methods for removing the ball from its housing. Therefore, it is recommended to check your device maker’s documentation or online FAQs for specific instructions.

Sample compatible models from Logitech, Kensington, Elecom, and Sanwa (Image credit: Sanwa Supply Co. Ltd)

Whichever color of trackball replacement you favor, the price is 1,980 JPY (roughly $13.50), so it isn’t an expensive job to give your old trackball some new zest. Sanwa’s products are designed and marketed in Japan, and you can find them on Amazon Japan (see links above). Checking those links today, it appears that they don’t currently ship to the U.S. or U.K., but they may be available for shipping to other locations.

