This Thunderbolt 5 eGPU dock is the Swiss Army knife of all docks for $399 — 500W GaN power supply, M.2 slot, 5G Ethernet networking, LCD screen, and wireless charger all in one

The Humbird 3, an innovative 11-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 eGPU dock, aims to become the only docking station you'll ever need. With support from over 177 backers on Kickstarter and more than $63,000 raised, it's more than just an eGPU dock—it's loaded with a wide range of valuable features.

The dock is constructed from recycled aluminum with a wooden accent, thereby enhancing its premium appearance. It also incorporates a cooling system that operates in a silent 0dB mode when idle and dynamically adjusts its fan speed based on the graphics card's load. According to the manufacturer, the Humbird 3 is equipped with an ESP32 System on Chip (SoC), a component typically utilized in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and is reportedly powered by the Humbird Operating System (OS) to manage the device's power and performance. The Humbird 3 also features a one-inch LCD screen that displays real-time information, including power consumption, transfer speed, charging status, or a user-defined parameter.

The device utilizes Intel's HL9480 Thunderbolt 5 controller, capable of delivering up to 120 Gbps in single-display mode. The PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slot is configured as a x4 connection with a bandwidth of 64 Gbps. The dock is equipped with an integrated 500W GaN power supply and a 16-pin power connector designed to supply power to your graphics card. Users may employ either a standard 16-pin power cable or a 16-pin to 3 x 8-pin power cable, depending on their requirements. Rated at 500W, the system supports graphics cards up to the Radeon 9070 XT or the GeForce RTX 5080.

The Humbird 3 exhibits a comprehensive array of features. Concerning storage, it includes one M.2 slot operating at PCIe 4.0 x4; however, the vendor did not specify the supported form factors. Additionally, it incorporates a microSD card reader as well as CFexpress Type A and Type B card readers. In terms of network connectivity, the Humbird 3 is equipped with a single 5G Ethernet port, facilitated by the Realtek RTL8157 controller.

Connectivity includes three Thunderbolt 5 ports that support 100W PD charging. Additionally, the DisplayPort 2.1 output delivers 8K (7680 x 4320) resolution at a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz. The device is also equipped with two standard USB Type-A ports offering 10 Gbps data transfer speeds. Furthermore, wireless charging functionality is available, facilitating the charging of smartphones or smartwatches.

The Humbird 3 is equipped with a standard 180W power adapter. Nonetheless, it is possible to upgrade to a 300W unit for an additional $39 or to a 500W GaN power adapter for an extra $129.

The funding period for the Humbird 3 has concluded. The manufacturer has established an MSRP of $399 for the device. However, Super Early Bird and Early Bird backers are eligible to purchase the device at prices of $299 and $309, respectively. Meanwhile, the vendor is offering a "KS discount" of $80, reducing the device's price to $319.

Shipping fees will add another $20 to $30, depending on your location. The company expects to ship Humbird 3 orders out in November. A limited one-year warranty backs the Humbird 3.

