This Amazon Basics Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 docking station is going for just $34 (61% off) — save $55 on speedy expansion

Thunderbolt 4 docking stations are notorious for their exorbitant prices, with most "mid-range" and greater offerings priced well above $200. However, the Amazon Basics Thunderbolt 4 docking station is on a crazy-impressive discount right now, priced at just $34.99, down from its list price of $89.99. If you are in the market for a Thunderbolt 4 docking station, Amazon's latest discount for its dock makes it a no-brainer option.

Save $55 Amazon Amazon Basics Thunderbolt4/USB4 Pro Docking Station: was $89.99 now $34.99 at Woot! All-time low price The Amazon Basics Thunderbolt 4 docking station has reached an all-time low price. This dock has plenty of the ports you'll need to set up a workstation with two monitors, featuring up to 85-watt power delivery and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The Amazon Basics Thunderbolt 4 docking station has a great set of ports on the front and the back. The front is equipped with the 85W power delivery slot and USB-A 3.1 port. The back features three USB-C ports with up to 40Gbps speeds, support for up to two 4K@60Hz displays, and up to 15W charging.

The docking station is packaged in a black rectangular clamshell measuring 4.76"L x 2.84"W x 0.86"H. The dock can power and charge a laptop or other TB4-supported device with up to 85 watts of power delivery. The dual rear TB4 ports can also support two monitors simultaneously.

Despite the "Basics" nomenclature, Amazon's dock provides more than enough ports for users to run a dual-monitor workstation setup off a single laptop.

Amazon's "basic" Thunderbolt 4 dock is not the most decked-out dock you'll find on the market. But, for just $34.99, it provides an incredible bang for your buck, likely making it the best dock (by far) you'll find anywhere near that price. While other docks might have a few more Thunderbolt Type-C ports, a few more USB ports, triple monitor support, or slightly more powerful charging. Amazon's counterpart packs 90% of what most other docks are already capable of for 5 to 10 times less money.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.