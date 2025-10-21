Zotac's newest mini-PC picks a fight with the Mac Studio, claims to be world's smallest - crams desktop 5060 Ti 16 GB into a mere 2.65 liters

Mini desktop PCs are becoming ever more popular among enthusiasts, and the latest entry in the proverbial contest is the Zotac Zbox Magnus EN275060TC, the smallest machine to date. It packs the desktop version of a 5060 Ti with its full complement of 16 GB of VRAM, paired with a 20-core Core Ultra 7 255 HX processor.

The GPU isn't a card per se, but we should remark that it's the full-fat 5060 Ti 16 GB, as opposed to the cut-down mobile version. At only 2.65 liters (or 0.7 gallons), the quizzically named Magnus EN275060TC packs one heck of a one-two punch for its weight class. For reference, a Mac Studio comes in at 3.7 liters. The machine measures just 210 x 203 x 62.2 mm (or 8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45"), making it an easy fit behind a monitor on a VESA mount.

(Image credit: Zotac)

The Core 7 Ultra 255 HX processor has eight performance and 12 efficiency cores, with a 5.2 GHz turbo clock and 30 MB of cache. That's quite the mighty chip, and together with the graphics card, it should make the machine a perfectly fine choice for 4K gaming at decent frame rates, productivity, and AI work. There's no shortage of mid-tower machines that don't come anywhere close to this level of performance on paper.

The machine comes as a barebones build, meaning you'll need to add your own memory and SSDs to it. There's support for RAM up to 6400 MT/s if you use CSODIMMs, or 5400 MT/s if using standard SODIMMs. You can plug in solid-state drives to one of the two M.2 80-mm slots.

(Image credit: Zotac)

There's no shortage of connectivity, thanks to the two Type-C Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 ports on the front, along with five 10 Gbps USB Type-A plugs (one at the front, four behind). The back panel includes enough display outputs for a total of four monitors, in the form of three DisplayPorts and an HDMI connector. For networking duties, the Magnus EN275060TC provides two 2.5 Gb Ethernet connectors along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 on the airwaves.

The small size does command a price premium. While Zotac doesn't list a price, we've spotted the Magnus EN275060TC rings at European stores at around 1,600€. If you take away 21% VAT and use today's exchange rate, this would mean it would cost around $1,555 stateside before any import fees.

