Compact copper-encased 14.2-liter PC system weighs 47.4 pounds, doesn't need fans for cooling — passive ITX case is nearly twice as heavy as the aluminum shrouded version

There’s a compact new fanless chassis on the block, dubbed the FanlessVC2300S DT (machine translation). Listed on China’s Taobao online market (h/t FanlessTech), what makes this particular design remarkable is that an all-copper edition is being made available, limited to 10 units. It is going to be extremely tricky to snag one of those, we expect. Still, the aluminum-clad version in the image appears to have the same total passive cooling capacity of 250W.

The physical presence of the FanlessVC2300S DT is certainly its raison d’être, so let’s consider this aspect of the design first. Whether you opt for the majority copper or aluminum shrouded version, you will receive a 360 x 303 x 130mm case with an interior volume of 14.2 liters and an essentially copper passive cooling system inside. The limited-edition copper-encased version weighs in at a hefty 21.5kg (47.4 pounds), according to the specifications, while the aluminum alloy model is approximately half the mass at 11.2 kg (24.7 pounds).

Image 1 of 2 Google translated specs (Image credit: Taobao retail site) specs (Image credit: Taobao retail site)

As per the headline, this is an ITX form factor chassis. Thus, you can equip your own choice of 170 x 170mm ITX motherboard in this quick-release system case. On the topic of max compatibility, there is room for a Flex ATX PSU, with a Platinum-rated model recommended. You will also have room for a pair of memory modules with a maximum height of 44mm, and a single 2.5-inch storage device.

Moving on to the technical details, according to the chassis maker, you can fit a CPU and GPU, adding up to a TDP of as much as 250W. A half-height Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 is reportedly the most powerful option that works in this machine. That will likely contribute approximately 145W or less to the thermal budget. So, you’ll have 105W cooling capacity left for your CPU if you want to push your luck.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Taobao retail site) (Image credit: Taobao retail site)

However, we can’t be sure whether you can split that total 250W TDP budget however you like between the CPU and GPU. That’s because, upon reading through the (machine-translated) specs, it appears that two separate thermal solutions are addressing these hot components. The blurb suggests that there are “a total of seventeen 8mm heat pipes to provide heat conduction for the CPU.” Meanwhile, the GPU is cooled by a trio of vapor chambers linked to a 10mm heat pipe. Both parts are also connected to the “four-sided heat dissipation structure,” which is hewn from copper fins, providing an effective 1.3 m² heat dissipation area, according to the case maker.

On the Taobao retail page, we see that the aluminum shell version of this case is priced at 1,760 Chinese Yuan (~$250) for an introductory period, rising to 2,000 Yuan (~$280) upon general availability. Also, you’d need to hire an agent or use some other jiggery-pokery to purchase it for delivery outside of China.

We couldn’t find any price/availability details for the limited-edition all-copper version.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!