Noctua's 3D printable side panel quietens Framework's Desktop — drop 5-7 decibels using this freely available mod

Noctua has made the compact and efficient desktop PC case made by Framework even better with a freely available, 3D-printable duct system for its NF-AS12x25 fan. It's an upgraded design of the one used in the Seasonic Noctua Edition PSU, with a thinner grill, and manages to lower the noise levels of the Framework desktop PC by 5-7 decibels.

The Framework desktop PC is a unique little device, offering a less-upgradeable system than a standard DIY desktop, but with a number of useful extras and features. Enough that we gave it a good review when we tested it earlier this year, though we highlighted its high price tag.

One of the companies that consulted on the initial design was Noctua, which has a sterling reputation for low noise levels and efficient cooling. But apparently it felt there was more juice to wring from that SFF stone, so it went to work customizing the side panel to fit a large Noctua fan in there, and the effect was impressive.

Integrating the NF-A12x25 fan and a duct system, along with a custom fan grille, into the side panel, dropped noise levels by up to seven decibels. Higher fan speeds resulted in better cooling performance, but at higher noise levels, giving anyone who tries this various options for how they implement it.

Noctua tried pushing the upgrade further, switching the NF-12x25 for the G2 variant. That lowered noise levels by an additional 1.5 decibels, but Noctua found that at extreme load with high ambient temperatures, the system could overheat as the fan just couldn't get enough of the hot air out in time to prevent throttling. It also tried adding a second 80mm exhaust fan at the front of the case, but though it did lower temperatures, it also increased noise levels beyond what Noctua felt was worth the trade off.

Since Noctua doesn't plan to enter into mass production for any of the components it created as part of this testing, it's giving them away for free. Since the quality of the best budget 3D printers has improved to the point where it's viable to share such designs. You can download the Framework Desktop custom fan duct and the Framework Desktop side panel directly from Noctua's printables account. We checked how long it would take to print the side panel on two 3D printers at a 0.2 layer height using PLA. On the Elegoo Centauri Carbon, it would take just over two hours, largely thanks to the Centauri Carbon's CoreXY design and fast printing speed. For the Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro, which uses Marlin firmware, it would take just under nine hours.

If you're interested in the Framework Desktop, unfortunately it's only available for pre-order at the time of writing. The last batch sold out and the next one isn't shipping until Q4 this year. However, you can configure it in any way you like. There are options from an AMD Ryzen AI Max 385, through to a Max+ 395, with up to 128GB of RAM, up to 8TB of storage from a high-speed SSD. There are also customizable options for the chassis itself, the side panels, and ports.

Although these sorts of things are all upgradeable on a standard desktop PC, Framework's system is designed to make the upgrades faster and more seamless. More plug and play, than the plug and pray that some component upgrades can feel like.

