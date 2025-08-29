Montech HS01 Pro Case Review: excellent GPU cooling and dual exhaust

Air coolers may not perform as well in the default configuration

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Montech’s HS01 Pro is a unique case from the affordable cooling mainstay, with a number of design choices that set it apart. Most cases incorporate front- or side-mounted intake fans, but Montech switched it up and placed these at the bottom for the best GPU thermals possible. Other features that make this case stand out are back-connect motherboard support, compact SFX PSU support, and dual exhaust fans.

In many ways, the HS01 Pro is very similar to the HS02 Pro . The primary difference between these two cases is the front side: While the HS02 Pro incorporates a glass front panel, the HS01 Pro instead features a front mesh panel that allows for the installation of additional intake fans.

Will Montech’s HS01 Pro make our list of the best PC cases? Let’s take a look at the specifications and features of the case, then we’ll wrap up our testing with a preview of our updated thermal paste testing and other benchmarks.

Product Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Motherboard Support ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX with back-connect support Color Black or white Type Mid-tower Case Dimensions (D x W x H) 480 x 240 x 480 mm / 18.9 x 9.45 x 18.9 inches 2.5-inch Drive Support Up to 4x 2.5-inch drives 3.5-inch Drive Support Up to 2x 3.5-inch drives PCI-E Expansion Slots 7 Fan Support Up to 11 Pre-Installed fans 3x Intake fans, 2x Exhaust fans CPU Cooler Clearance 175mm GPU Clearance 420mm Vertical GPU Support No PSU Length Up to 200 mm ATX/SFX Radiator Support 360 mm supported on top, 240 mm supported on the bottom MSRP $139.99 US Other features Two exhaust fans supported

Features of Montech’s HS01 Pro PC case

▶️ Graphics card-focused cooling configuration

Unlike typical cases that have front- or side-mounted intake fans in their default configurations, Montech’s HS01 Pro places the intake fans on the bottom of the case. This results in excellent GPU temperatures, much cooler than competing options from other manufacturers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶️ A note about GPU installation

To secure the screws holding a PCIe device, you have to slide the screwdriver through the side of the case. When I tried using the reliable Linus Tech Tips screwdriver, it was extremely difficult to insert or remove a screw. A slim screwdriver with a longer reach will make installation much easier.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

▶️ Dual exhaust fans

A downside of bottom-mounted intake fans is that airflow to the CPU cooler is reduced. This won’t matter as much with liquid-cooled AIOs, but can reduce the effectiveness of air coolers. In order to rectify (or at least help) this issue, the HS01 Pro incorporates two exhaust fans – but unlike the HS02 Pro , you also have the option of installing traditional front-mounted intake fans to deliver more airflow through your CPU cooler.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶️ Unique PSU placement, SFX and ATX PSU support

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Most modern cases have the PSU located on the rear of the case, but the HS01 Pro moves the location to the front, behind the motherboard. Both ATX and SFX power supplies are supported. Considering that SFX PSUs tend to be more expensive than their larger counterparts, this isn’t much of an advantage unless you happen to have an SFX PSU hanging around from a previous build that you want to use.

▶️ Build quality

The HS01 Pro seems to have good build quality, with no obvious weaknesses observed during testing.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶️ Side view, back-connect support, GPU holder

In the last year or so, back-connect motherboards like MSI’s Project Zero have become more popular with system builders, as they reduce visible cable clutter and make cable management easier. Montech’s case is the latest of several we’ve seen that support the new motherboard format, with cutouts for connectors on the motherboard tray.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Included with the accessories, shown below, is a basic GPU holder that should come in handy for owners of larger GPUs.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶️ IO panel

The IO panel is located at the front of the case, near the bottom. It features one USB-C and two USB-A ports, separate microphone and audio jacks, and power and reset buttons. Pretty standard stuff here, although moving USB-A ports to opposite ends and shaping the reset button to match the USB-C port is an interesting symmetrical design choice.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶️ Dust filters, Bottom View

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As this case’s air intake is at the bottom, there’s a large, magnetically attached dust filter underneath the case. The unit also features four rubber feet to facilitate ample airflow and prevent the case from sliding.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There’s also a mesh covering for the top of the case, which is easily removed using the pull tab on the back.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶️ Rear side view, storage, and cable management features

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The back view is very clean by default, with two panels covering parts on the left and top of the case. Up to four 2.5-inch drives can be installed – two on the left panel and two directly behind the motherboard (highlighted in blue in the picture above). Behind the top cover, there’s a PWM and ARGB hub to control the RGB system fans (and any others you might add) easily, and the space below the PSU (see image below) can be used to keep cables hidden if you’re using a non-modular power supply.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶️ Front view

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The front of the case features the IO panel and has a mesh cover. Behind the mesh, you can install up to three fans of either 120mm or 140mm size for maximum airflow.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶️ Rear view

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There’s not much to say about the rear of the case. The only stand-out feature is the dual-exhaust fans.

Thermal tests, test setup, and testing methodology

The measurements I’ve benchmarked this case against focus on the efficiency of the case’s thermal transfer.

Our thermal tests are presented to give you more information about the product’s performance, but aren’t intended as the sole judgment of the chassis. The style, price, features, and noise levels of a case should also be considered, and we all have different preferences. What I might like in a case, you might not, and that’s OK. My goal with these reviews is to give everyone, no matter their preferences, enough information to decide whether or not a product is right for them.