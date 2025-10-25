Power up your PC like a fighter jet — enthusiast demos 'an unnecessary complicated way of starting your PC'

Occasionally, curiosity or boredom may serve as the primary catalysts for inventive creations. If you have grown weary of turning on your PC with the standard power button, Reddit user veloci_official has suggested a more intricate yet impressive method. Recall the scenes from movies when the pilot is about to fly a fighter jet? The approach by veloci_official resembles that scenario.

The invention, which the Redditor has dubbed a "PC button extension v2d," is precisely that—a front panel that functions like a power button but with a unique twist. Rather than simply pressing a button, the method employed by veloci_official entails flipping two switches, inserting a key to activate the "ignition," and subsequently pressing a button reminiscent of a missile launch button.

Veloci_official has published the instructions on GitHub, including a parts list with pricing for each component. The Redditor has also graciously supplied the resources needed to 3D print the panel. The device interfaces with the motherboard through standard front-panel connectors, specifically those designated for the power LED, hard-drive activity, and power switch.

The panel offers a comprehensive functionality beyond merely being a basic cable extension. For instance, veloci_official has incorporated a compact USB-C trigger board that activates the LEDs when the flip-up switch is toggled. The remaining process involves wiring the various buttons and switches to the corresponding front panel connectors on the motherboard.

The creator demonstrated use with a Gigabyte GA-Z270X-Gaming 9 motherboard; however, the panel is compatible with any motherboard, provided that the pin configurations are correctly aligned.

What's cool about the PC button extension v2d is that you have to adhere to the power-on procedure; otherwise, the system will not power on. For instance, the power button remains non-functional if the two flip-up switches and the key are not in the 'on' position.

External power buttons have been available for some time now; however, veloci_official's device offers a distinctive approach. If you are not a DIYer but still want something cool, you can always find these external power buttons on the market, such as this one that mimics a bomb launch button.

