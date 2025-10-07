GPU mirror lets you watch your RTX 5090 melt in real time without straining your neck — blocks the other PCIe slots on your motherboard, though

Some graphics cards may possess narcissistic characteristics, particularly if they are among the best graphics cards that money can buy. The most recent addition to intriguing yet unconventional hardware accessories introduces a graphics card mirror display (NB-VGA-MIRROR) manufactured by Nagao Manufacturing Inc. As per Akihabara's report, the accessory is essentially a mirror that allows users to display their graphics card in full splendor.

The graphics card mirror initially launched in September 2020; however, the Japanese accessory manufacturer is reintroducing it due to purported popular demand. Apparently, Japanese PC modders have been asking for its return, so the vendor is eager to please.

The stand is made from SPCC steel and has relatively compact dimensions, measuring 4.4 x 3.7 inches (113 x 93 mm). The vendor includes four rubber feet and four magnets, allowing the stand to adhere securely to your case, regardless of its material composition. Additionally, the stand features an adjustable mechanism that allows the angle to be set between 0 and 90 degrees.

Nagao Manufacturing Inc. produces the mirror from 2mm-thick acrylic material. Acrylic mirrors offer both advantages and disadvantages. While they are shatter-resistant, they are more susceptible to scratches than conventional glass mirrors. The mirror measures 11 x 4.3 inches (280 x 110 mm), allowing it to reflect even the largest graphics cards. It can simply be placed on the stand; however, for increased security, the vendor provides four pieces of double-sided tape to affix it to the stand.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Nagao Manufacturing Inc.) (Image credit: Nagao Manufacturing Inc.) (Image credit: Nagao Manufacturing Inc.) (Image credit: Nagao Manufacturing Inc.) (Image credit: Nagao Manufacturing Inc.) (Image credit: Nagao Manufacturing Inc.) (Image credit: Nagao Manufacturing Inc.)

The graphics card mirror has certain limitations. For example, it is primarily designed for configurations where the graphics card is installed in a standard horizontal orientation. Although there is no apparent reason why it should not function with a vertically installed graphics card, some ingenuity may be required to adapt it accordingly. Due to its overall dimensions, the accessory will obstruct access to additional PCIe expansion slots on the motherboard. However, it is generally suitable for most users or gamers who run a single discrete graphics card.

Nagao Manufacturing Inc. offers the graphics card mirror for 3,280 yen, approximately equivalent to $21.70. The manufacturer anticipates that the accessory will soon be available on Amazon, although it is currently up for purchase already at several Japanese retail outlets.

