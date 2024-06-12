The coolest case mods of Computex 2024

There's always a lot of interesting stuff to see at the Computex trade show, but the case mods are always my favorites. Vendors such as Thermaltake, G. Skill, and ASRock invite the top modders to submit their greatest designs and then show them off to the world.

This year's highlights included a coffee maker, a beer server, a variety of battle vehicles, and multiple gas station-themed cases. These are true works of art, made by dedicated craftspeople. Some of them barely look like the original chassis they are based upon, and others are more of a theming and building out of the aesthetic. Here are the most interesting and coolest case mods of Computex 2024.

Shell Gas Station on Thermaltake CTE C750

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Thermaltake is a leader in case modding and, at its Computex booth, it showed off the finalists from its 2023 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational, all of which were based on its CTE C750 case. This gas station mod, my favorite of the Thermaltake mods, comes from French modder Wael Kadri. There's a great video about the case here.

Beer and Coffee Serving Cases

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I really love these beer and coffee-dispensing cases from KM Studio. We saw them on display at G.Skill's booth.

Moving Mirror front on Thermaltake CTE C750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

On display at Thermaltake's booth, this case mod of the CTE C750 comes from India's Maulik Patel. It looks incredibly festive, but what you can't see in the photos is that the mirror pieces on the front are motorized and periodically move to allow more airflow in. There's also a peacock design on the right side. There's a great video about this on YouTube.

Claw Machine

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It's not clear to us whether the claw actually works in this claw machine build, but there's a joystick and a claw. This design from BRO Cooling was on display at G.Skill's booth.

Warrior Truck by JPModified

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Making case mods that look like battle vehicles is always in style. This one comes from JPModified and was shown at G.Skill's booth.

ED-209 Case

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you can't have a Robocop case, why not an ED-209 case? This was made by RandomDesign and shown at G.Skill's booth.

Turtle Case

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This was at Enermax's booth and designed to showcase a commitment to the environment.

Fallout Themed Thermaltake 300 Mod

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Another Thermaltake mod: I think this is a Fallout theme, but I could be wrong. It's made by Australian Modder Corey Gregory.

Goat's Head Breaking Open the Earth

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I'm really not sure what this is supposed to be, but it's an amazing feat of design from WMP. This was on display at G.Skill's booth.

Noguchi's Hologram

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main feature of this mod is a holographic window with a dancing animation on it. Spotted at G.Skill's booth.

Bumblebee Mods of Thermaltake Tower 300s

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Thermaltake had a couple of different Bumblebee (from Transformers) themed mods at its booth. One comes from Mickee Lacerna of the Philippines and another from Justin Chu of the USA.

Jurassic Park Hatchling Case

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This case shows raptors hatching. It's made by Modding Cafe and was on display at G.Skill's booth.

GT-R Nismo Racing Car Mod of Thermaltake Tower 300

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Designed to look like a Nissan GT-R sports car, this hot red mod comes from Jess "JP Modified" Palacio whom we have interviewed in the past. We have been seeing his impressive work at shows for many years.

Gulf Gas Station Mod of Thermaltake Tower 300

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gas-station-themed mods seemed like a thing this year. Here, modder Timmy Parker (aka PC Workz) has made one that honors Gulf gas.

Palit GPU Mod by Mijinko Studio

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Now this is not a case mod, but a GPU mod. Underneath there somewhere is an RTX Card. This dragon was the winner of a GPU mod contest by Palit and was designed by Mijinko Studio's Chin Ku. Could it fit in your case? Probably not.

Buzz Lightyear Case Mod of Thermaltake Tower 300

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This Toy Story-themed mod comes courtesy of Thailand's Suchao Prowphong.

'Holographic' Case Mod of CTE 750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I'm not really sure how to describe this Thermaltake CTE 750 mod from Thai modder Ponsaurd Romvilast. But you can see a video about it here.

LN2 Case

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This case was used for overclocking demos at G.Skill and the actual motherboard was at the top with lots of Liquid Nitrogen (LN2) being poured over the CPU.

Very Gold Case

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lots of gold and lots of waterblocks. This was at G.Skill's booth.

Avatar Case

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

On display at ASRock's booth, this is supposed to be one of the machines from Avatar.

Avatar Helicopter Case

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Also at ASRock's booth was this Avatar helicopter case.

ASRock Gumball Case

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I'm not sure what this is exactly supposed to be, but it looks like a gumball machine to me. It was on display at ASRock's booth.

Project Alpha Concept Case

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Technically not a mod but a concept case, Project Alpha was on display at G.Skill's booth in both black and white varieties. It's kind of house-shaped and has excellent air flow.

Gundam Case mod of Jonsbo MOD-3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We found this case on display at Jonsbo's Computex booth where apparently it was made by IPASON, a company that makes and sells its own gaming PCs. The chassis is clearly based on Jonsbo's MOD-3, but with a yellow and black paint scheme and a picture of a Gundam character on the window, along with the Anaheim Electronics logo. Anaheim Electronics is a company in the fictional world of Gundam.