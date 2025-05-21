Geometric Future highlights new PC cases, AIOs, and PSUs at Computex 2025

The Tom’s Hardware team is on the ground at Computex 2025, and we dropped by the booth of modern and minimalist PC case manufacturer Geometric Future to check out its latest offerings. We’ve seen the company’s new premium full-tower PC case, the Model 9, which features a unique combination of aluminum, steel, and tempered glass. There’s also the new Model 3 MAX compact, designed for those looking for a smaller, more compact solution. Aside from that, there’s also the Eskimo series of AIO coolers and a new line of Power PSUs, available in both 14CM and 12CM models.

The new Model 9 PC case sits right in the middle of the Geometric Future booth, where its unique look catches the attention of anyone passing by. Instead of the usual rectangular profile we see with most cases, the Model 9 has all-rounded corners, with its tempered glass hugging the left and front panels. On the other hand, the top and right sides of the Model 9 have a full mesh cover, ensuring optimal airflow for your high-end build.

More than that, the Model 9 has enough space to accommodate one 420 mm radiator, two 360 mm radiators, a 140 mm radiator, and three 140 mm fans. That amount of cooling should be more than enough to let you push even the most advanced CPUs and GPUs to their limit without being stopped by thermal limits.

We also saw the Model 3 MAX compact, which is a mid-tower PC case. This sits between the larger Model 4 King Arthur and the smaller Model 2 The Ark, giving enthusiasts a case that doesn’t take up much space on their desks but still has enough capacity to accommodate larger components (like GPUs) and robust cooling. Aside from that, it comes in different hues, like the usual black and white, plus brighter yellow and green options, allowing you to step away from the bland colors offered by most PC case makers.

Geometric Future’s latest iterations on the Eskimo AIO cooler are on display at the booth, as well. We saw three 420mm AIO coolers — the Eskimo Ultra 40, Eskimo Pro 42W, and Eskimo Plus 42 — and the Eskimo Pro 36B. These large water-cooling solutions are perfect for helping your CPU to keep cool while keeping fan noise to a minimum. The company even has the new Noah six-in-one hub, which features three USB-A and a USB-C port, plus a 3.5 mm microphone and another 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Last, but not least, the company has two new PSU models on show — the Power 14CM and Power 12CM. These fully modular PSUs come in three different color ways, and the two sizes mean they’re designed to fit as many cases as possible. Unfortunately, we don’t have information on their capacities and efficiency ratings. So, we’ll have to wait until we can get our hands on them to see how they stack up against the best PSUs you can buy today.

