Best Power Supplies

Depending on its overall performance, your PSU plays a big part in determining reliability, so you have to be careful when it comes to picking the right one for your machine. A good PSU should also have the protection features able to save your components, including the power supply itself, should something go wrong.

The recommendations below are pulled from the top-level awarded products from our PSU reviews. As we continue reviewing units, this list will evolve and grow, continually representing the best of an incredibly important component.

MORE: Best Deals

Best Power Supply Units

April 27th Update: reviewed the Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W, Apexgaming AG-850M, and several other models (no awards, not listed). Removed the Silverstone SX500-LG, EVGA SuperNova 550 G2, Corsair CX650M, FSP Hydro G 650.

MORE: Power Supplies 101

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: How To Choose A PSU

MORE: All Power Supply Content



When it comes to power supplies, the saying that "more is better" doesn't apply. Before deciding on your next PSU purchase, you should calculate how much power your system draws from the wall and look for a capacity point that satisfies your demands. A few years ago, all high-end graphics cards were power-hungry. However, this changed with Nvidia's latest architectures. It's simply not necessary to buy a 1kW PSU for a couple of GeForce GTX 1080s. A 750W model will do just fine, leaving plenty of headroom for an overclocked host processor. Fans of AMD's flagship Radeon cards need to plan for higher power use, pairing them with PSUs featuring greater maximum output.

Relative Performance

Performance Per Dollar



In the relative performance charts provided with each one of our PSU reviews, we create an index of sorts that encapsulates overall performance, including load regulation, ripple suppression, efficiency, hold-up time, and the maximum power each PSU can deliver. Hopefully this makes your life easier, since you don't have to decipher several data-heavy graphs to reach your own conclusions. You only need to take a quick look at our index to see where your PSU of choice stands against its competition. The second most important chart, derived from the relative performance score, is performance per dollar, which we're betting will become your favorite as you shop for an upgrade.

Best SFX PSUs

MORE: Best Builds

Best 550W PSU

MORE: Best Cases

Best 600W PSUs

MORE: Best Cooling

Best 650W PSUs

MORE: Best CPUs

Best 750W PSUs

MORE: Best Graphics



Best 850W PSUs

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops

Best 1000W PSUs

MORE: Best Memory

Best 1200W PSU

MORE: Best Monitors

Best 1250W PSU

MORE: Best Motherboards

Best 1500W PSU

MORE: Best SSDs

Best 1600W PSU

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets