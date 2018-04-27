Best Power Supplies

Depending on its overall performance, your PSU plays a big part in determining reliability, so you have to be careful when it comes to picking the right one for your machine. A good PSU should also have the protection features able to save your components, including the power supply itself, should something go wrong.
The recommendations below are pulled from the top-level awarded products from our PSU reviews. As we continue reviewing units, this list will evolve and grow, continually representing the best of an incredibly important component.
Best Power Supply Units
April 27th Update: reviewed the Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W, Apexgaming AG-850M, and several other models (no awards, not listed). Removed the Silverstone SX500-LG, EVGA SuperNova 550 G2, Corsair CX650M, FSP Hydro G 650.
|
Corsair SF450
|
Bitfenix BWG550M
|
Corsair RM550x
|
Seasonic SSR-600TL
|
Corsair RM650x
|
EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2
|
Seasonic Prime SSR-650TD
|
Corsair RM750x
|
Seasonic Focus Plus SSR-750FX
|
Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W (TPG-0750F-R)
|
EVGA SuperNova 750 P2
|
EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3
|
Seasonic SSR-850FX
|
EVGA SuperNova 850 P2
|
EVGA SuperNova 850 T2
|
Seasonic Prime SSR-850TD
|
Corsair HX1000
|
Seasonic SSR-1000PD Ultra - Best PSUs
|
Corsair HX1200
|
Thermaltake ToughPower RGB TPG-1250D-T
|
Corsair AX1500i
|
Corsair AX1600i
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|
Great Wall
|
Channel Well Technology
|
CWT
|
Seasonic
|
CWT
|
Super Flower
|
Seasonic
|
CWT
|
Seasonic
|
Sirfa/Sirtec
|
Super Flower
|
Super Flower
|
Seasonic
|
Super Flower
|
Super Flower
|
Seasonic
|
CWT
|
Seasonic
|
CWT
|
CWT (CST Platform)
|
Flextronics
|
Flextronics
|Max. DC Output
|
450W
|
550W
|
550W
|
600W
|
650W
|
650W
|
650W
|
750W
|
750W
|
750W (900W Peak)
|
750W
|
850W
|
850W
|
850W
|
850W
|
850W
|
1000W
|
1000W
|
1200W
|
1250W (1500W Peak)
|
1500W
|
1600W
|Efficiency
|
80 PLUS Gold
|
80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%)
|
80 Plus Gold, ETA-A (88-91%)
|
80 PLUS Titanium, ETA-A+
|
80 Plus Gold, ETA-A (88-91%)
|
80 Plus Platinum
|
80 Plus Titanium, ETA-A+ (91-94%)
|
80 Plus Gold, ETA-A (88-91%)
|
80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%)
|
80 Plus Gold, ETA-A (88-91%)
|
80 Plus Platinum
|
80 Plus Gold, LAMBDA-A (88-91%)
|
80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%)
|
80 Plus Platinum
|
80 Plus Titanium, ETA-A+ (91-94%)
|
80 Plus Titanium, ETA-A+
|
80 Plus Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%)
|
80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%)
|
80 Plus Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%)
|
80 Plus Titanium
|
80 Plus Titanium, ETA-A+ (91-94%)
|
80 Plus Titanium, ETA-A+ (91-94%)
|Noise
|
N/A
|
LAMBDA-A++ (
|
LAMBDA-A++ (
|
LAMBDA-A++
|
LAMBDA-A++ (
|
N/A
|
LAMBDA-A+ (15-20 dB[A])
|
LAMBDA-A+ (15-20 dB[A])
|
LAMBDA-S++ (30-35 dB[A])
|
LAMBDA-S+ (35-40 dB[A])
|
N/A
|
ETA-S++ (30-35 dB[A])
|
LAMBDA-S++ (30-35 dB[A])
|
N/A
|
LAMBDA-A++ (
|
LAMBDA-A+
|
LAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A])
|
LAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A])
|
LAMBDA-A (20-25 dB[A])
|
N/A
|
LAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A])
|
LAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A])
|Modular
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (Fully)
|
✓ (Fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (Fully)
|
✓ (Fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (Fully)
|
✓ (Fully)
|
✓ (Fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)
|
0 - 40°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 40°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|Over Voltage Protection
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Under Voltage Protection
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✗
|
✓
|Over Power Protection
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Over Current (+12V) Protection
|
✗
|
✓
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✗
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Over Temperature Protection
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Short Circuit Protection
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Surge Protection
|
✓
|
✗
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Inrush Current Protection
|
✓
|
✗
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✗
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Fan Failure Protection
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|No Load Operation
|
✓
|
✗
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Cooling
|
92mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR092L)
|
135mm Hydro Dynamic Bearing Fan (DF1352512SEMN)
|
135mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR135L)
|
Passive
|
135mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR135L)
|
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512M)
|
135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525M12F-Z)
|
135mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR135L)
|
120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA1225H12F-Z)
|
140mm HDB RGB Fan (TT-1425/A1425L12S)
|
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512HH)
|
130mm Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing Fan (H1282412H)
|
120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA1225H12F-Z)
|
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512HH)
|
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512M)
|
135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525M12F-Z)
|
135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (NR135P)
|
135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525H12F-Z)
|
135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (NR135P)
|
140mm Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing RGB Fan (A1425L12S)
|
140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (NR140P)
|
140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (NR140P)
|Semi-Passive Operation
|
✓
|
✗
|
✓
|
✗
|
✓
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓ (selectable)
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓
|
✓ (Selectable through software)
|
✓ (Selectable through software)
|
✓ (Selectable through software)
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|
125 x 63.5 x 100mm
|
150 x 86 x 160mm
|
150 x 86 x 160mm
|
150 x 86 x 172mm
|
150 x 86 x 160mm
|
150 x 86 x 165mm
|
150 x 86 x 170mm
|
150 x 87 x 182mm
|
150 x 86 x 140mm
|
150 x 86 x 160mm
|
150 x 86 x 168mm
|
150 x 86 x 150mm
|
150 x 86 x 140mm
|
150 x 86 x 165mm
|
150 x 86 x 182mm
|
150 x 86 x 170mm
|
150 x 86 x 200mm (W x H x D)
|
150 x 86 x 172mm
|
150 x 86 x 200mm (W x H x D)
|
150 x 86 x 200mm
|
150 x 86 x 225mm
|
150 x 86 x 200mm
|Weight
|
0.8kg (1.76lb)
|
1.5kg (3.31lb)
|
1.7kg (3.75lb)
|
1.8kg (3.97lb)
|
1.7kg (3.75lb)
|
1.7kg (3.75lb)
|
1.9kg (4.19lb)
|
2.0kg (4.41lb)
|
1.58kg (3.48lb)
|
1.656kg (3.651lb)
|
1.8kg (3.97lb)
|
1.625kg (3.583lb)
|
1.585kg (3.49lb)
|
1.8kg (3.97lb)
|
2.3kg (5.07lb)
|
2kg (4.41lb)
|
1.98kg (4.37lb)
|
2.08kg (4.59lb)
|
2.3kg (5.07lb)
|
2.4kg (5.29lb)
|
2.9kg (6.39lb)
|
2.6kg (5.73lb)
|Form Factor
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|
7 Years
|
7 Years
|
10 Years
|
12 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
12 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
7 Years
|
10 Years
When it comes to power supplies, the saying that "more is better" doesn't apply. Before deciding on your next PSU purchase, you should calculate how much power your system draws from the wall and look for a capacity point that satisfies your demands. A few years ago, all high-end graphics cards were power-hungry. However, this changed with Nvidia's latest architectures. It's simply not necessary to buy a 1kW PSU for a couple of GeForce GTX 1080s. A 750W model will do just fine, leaving plenty of headroom for an overclocked host processor. Fans of AMD's flagship Radeon cards need to plan for higher power use, pairing them with PSUs featuring greater maximum output.
|Relative Performance
|Performance Per Dollar
In the relative performance charts provided with each one of our PSU reviews, we create an index of sorts that encapsulates overall performance, including load regulation, ripple suppression, efficiency, hold-up time, and the maximum power each PSU can deliver. Hopefully this makes your life easier, since you don't have to decipher several data-heavy graphs to reach your own conclusions. You only need to take a quick look at our index to see where your PSU of choice stands against its competition. The second most important chart, derived from the relative performance score, is performance per dollar, which we're betting will become your favorite as you shop for an upgrade.
Best SFX PSUs
Corsair's SF450 is an SFX PSU featuring amazing performance and very silent operation. It easily takes the top place in the 450W SFX category and its only downside looks to be the increased price, which is justified by the excellent build quality.
Corsair SF450
Corsair's SF450 is an SFX PSU featuring amazing performance and very silent operation. It easily takes the top place in the 450W SFX category and its only downside looks to be the increased price, which is justified by the excellent build quality.
Best 550W PSU
An overall great PSU with a down to earth price. Bitfenix should be proud of its Whisper line, which meets eye-to-eye the toughest competition in the Gold efficiency category. You can't go wrong with the BWG550M, it is as simple as that.
Bitfenix BWG550M
An overall great PSU with a down to earth price. Bitfenix should be proud of its Whisper line, which meets eye-to-eye the toughest competition in the Gold efficiency category. You can't go wrong with the BWG550M, it is as simple as that.
In addition to very high performance, Corsair's RM550x also features dead silent operation, even under extremely hard conditions. The only major downside of this PSU is its high price, compared to the competition in this wattage category.
Corsair RM550x
In addition to very high performance, Corsair's RM550x also features dead silent operation, even under extremely hard conditions. The only major downside of this PSU is its high price, compared to the competition in this wattage category.
Best 600W PSUs
This is the best passive PSU that money can get you today. It is super efficient, its overall performance puts to shame many high-end active cooling PSUs and it can easily support a strong gaming system. The only downside is the stiff price, but you get what you pay for, with this product.
Seasonic SSR-600TL
This is the best passive PSU that money can get you today. It is super efficient, its overall performance puts to shame many high-end active cooling PSUs and it can easily support a strong gaming system. The only downside is the stiff price, but you get what you pay for, with this product.
Best 650W PSUs
The RM650x is a high performance PSU featuring great build quality and a very silent operation. It is offered at a fair price and the ten-year warranty is the cherry on top. Its major problem seems to be the harsh competition from EVGA's similar priced offerings, especially the 650 P2 model.
Corsair RM650x
The RM650x is a high performance PSU featuring great build quality and a very silent operation. It is offered at a fair price and the ten-year warranty is the cherry on top. Its major problem seems to be the harsh competition from EVGA's similar priced offerings, especially the 650 P2 model.
The 650 P2 is another excellent EVGA PSU with very high performance in all areas, also featuring very silent operation. The PSU's only downside is its high price, but in this case you get what you pay for.
EVGA SuperNova 650 P2
The 650 P2 is another excellent EVGA PSU with very high performance in all areas, also featuring very silent operation. The PSU's only downside is its high price, but in this case you get what you pay for.
The new Seasonic Titanium platform is awesome! The 650 W Prime model offers amazing performance in all areas and super high efficiency. Hands down this is the best 650 W unit money can buy today and on top of that it is dead silent, even under worst case scenarios.
Seasonic SSR-650TD
The new Seasonic Titanium platform is awesome! The 650 W Prime model offers amazing performance in all areas and super high efficiency. Hands down this is the best 650 W unit money can buy today and on top of that it is dead silent, even under worst case scenarios.
Best 750W PSUs
If you don't need the extra bell and whistles of the RM750i and want to save some bucks then the RM750x is a good choice, however the price difference between these two products is small.
Corsair RM750x
If you don't need the extra bell and whistles of the RM750i and want to save some bucks then the RM750x is a good choice, however the price difference between these two products is small.
The Seasonic FOCUS Gold 750W is a high performance PSU featuring super compact dimensions, a fully modular design and a selective semi-passive operation. All above can be yours at a very good price which doesn't exceed 100 bucks and the cherry on top is the ten-year warranty. If Seasonic manages to improve the not so good 3.3V transient response and lowers the output noise, the FOCUS units will be even better.
Seasonic Focus Plus SSR-750FX
The Seasonic FOCUS Gold 750W is a high performance PSU featuring super compact dimensions, a fully modular design and a selective semi-passive operation. All above can be yours at a very good price which doesn't exceed 100 bucks and the cherry on top is the ten-year warranty. If Seasonic manages to improve the not so good 3.3V transient response and lowers the output noise, the FOCUS units will be even better.
Thermaltake used the best version of this Gold Sirfa platform. The TPG-0750F-R is highly efficient and has excellent ripple suppression. Given its good pricing scheme, the Japanese caps and the HDB fan, it is definitely worthy of your attention.
Thermaltake TPG-0750F-R
Thermaltake used the best version of this Gold Sirfa platform. The TPG-0750F-R is highly efficient and has excellent ripple suppression. Given its good pricing scheme, the Japanese caps and the HDB fan, it is definitely worthy of your attention.
The 750 P2 is a top-notch PSU with low ripple on all rails, tight load regulation and high efficiency. Its fully modular cable design along with the selectable semi-passive operation, the Japanese caps and the 10-year warranty complete the package. With a richer, in operational modes, fan profile and a lower speed fan this PSU would offer an even more silent operation, which is highly desired by many users nowadays.
EVGA SuperNova 750 P2
The 750 P2 is a top-notch PSU with low ripple on all rails, tight load regulation and high efficiency. Its fully modular cable design along with the selectable semi-passive operation, the Japanese caps and the 10-year warranty complete the package. With a richer, in operational modes, fan profile and a lower speed fan this PSU would offer an even more silent operation, which is highly desired by many users nowadays.
Best 850W PSUs
A top performing PSU which with higher efficiency at 5VSB and a less aggressive fan profile could be close to perfection. Super Flower's new platform is awesome and EVGA did good to use it, for replacing the aged G2 units (which still rock though).
EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3
A top performing PSU which with higher efficiency at 5VSB and a less aggressive fan profile could be close to perfection. Super Flower's new platform is awesome and EVGA did good to use it, for replacing the aged G2 units (which still rock though).
At this price tag (110 bucks) the Seasonic FOCUS Plus Gold 850 is a bargain and easily receives a recommendation from us. Besides high performance it is also super compact, allowing its installation even in small sized chassis. Seasonic's new FOCUS family managed to capture our full attention so far.
Seasonic SSR-850FX
At this price tag (110 bucks) the Seasonic FOCUS Plus Gold 850 is a bargain and easily receives a recommendation from us. Besides high performance it is also super compact, allowing its installation even in small sized chassis. Seasonic's new FOCUS family managed to capture our full attention so far.
EVGA's SuperNOVA 850 P2 has amazing performance, silent operation, compact dimensions for a 850W PSU and is backed up by a hefty 10-year warranty. If you want to invest in one of the best PSUs in this category, then the 850 P2 is definitely for you.
EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2
EVGA's SuperNOVA 850 P2 has amazing performance, silent operation, compact dimensions for a 850W PSU and is backed up by a hefty 10-year warranty. If you want to invest in one of the best PSUs in this category, then the 850 P2 is definitely for you.
The EVGA SuperNOVA 850 T2 is a super high performance PSU with a price to match, which means its performance per dollar ratio is low. Nonetheless, this is the most efficient PSU we have tested so far and probably the best in the 850W category.
EVGA SuperNova 850 T2
The EVGA SuperNOVA 850 T2 is a super high performance PSU with a price to match, which means its performance per dollar ratio is low. Nonetheless, this is the most efficient PSU we have tested so far and probably the best in the 850W category.
The Seasonic Prime 850 is probably the best 850 W PSU available on the market today. It features top-notch performance, dead silent operation, nice looks and a hefty 10-year warranty. The only problem is the stiff price, but in this case you get what you pay for.
Seasonic Prime SSR-850TD
The Seasonic Prime 850 is probably the best 850 W PSU available on the market today. It features top-notch performance, dead silent operation, nice looks and a hefty 10-year warranty. The only problem is the stiff price, but in this case you get what you pay for.
Best 1000W PSUs
A high quality PSU with excellent performance and a hefty warranty. What more to ask from Corsair? Probably a way to offer the same excellent ripple suppression without using in cable caps, which make the cables less flexible and bulky.
Corsair HX1000
A high quality PSU with excellent performance and a hefty warranty. What more to ask from Corsair? Probably a way to offer the same excellent ripple suppression without using in cable caps, which make the cables less flexible and bulky.
The SSR-100PD Ultra is the best performing PSU with 1kW capacity that money can buy today. We haven't tested of course its Titanium (or ETA-A+) sibling yet, which will most likely achieve an even higher overall performance rating, so for the moment this model is the king of our charts.
Seasonic SSR-1000PD Ultra
The SSR-100PD Ultra is the best performing PSU with 1kW capacity that money can buy today. We haven't tested of course its Titanium (or ETA-A+) sibling yet, which will most likely achieve an even higher overall performance rating, so for the moment this model is the king of our charts.
Best 1200W PSU
This is another high-end Corsair PSU that, aside from great overall performance, also offers quiet operation (clearly indicated by the LAMBDA-A+ badge it carries). The collaboration between CWT and Corsair is paying off, and we appreciate that much attention is paid to the 5VSB circuit's efficiency. This doesn't seem to be as high of a priority to EVGA and Super Flower.
Corsair HX1200
This is another high-end Corsair PSU that, aside from great overall performance, also offers quiet operation (clearly indicated by the LAMBDA-A+ badge it carries). The collaboration between CWT and Corsair is paying off, and we appreciate that much attention is paid to the 5VSB circuit's efficiency. This doesn't seem to be as high of a priority to EVGA and Super Flower.
Best 1250W PSU
The Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W is a high-performance PSU that packs some interesting features, including an RGB fan and compatibility with Thermaltake's SPM cloud service. Its only problem is the stiff competition in this price range from Corsair's and EVGA's high-end models.
Thermaltake ToughPower RGB TPG-1250D-T
The Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W is a high-performance PSU that packs some interesting features, including an RGB fan and compatibility with Thermaltake's SPM cloud service. Its only problem is the stiff competition in this price range from Corsair's and EVGA's high-end models.
Best 1500W PSU
Our final verdict can be summarized as follows: this is best PSU that money can buy today.
Corsair AX1500i
Our final verdict can be summarized as follows: this is best PSU that money can buy today.
Best 1600W PSU
The Corsair AX1600i is the best PSU that money can buy today, period. It offers top performance on all areas and it uses an innovative platform, which provides us a glimpse at the future of power supply design.
Corsair AX1600i
in
Best Power Supplies
The Corsair AX1600i is the best PSU that money can buy today, period. It offers top performance on all areas and it uses an innovative platform, which provides us a glimpse at the future of power supply design.
Has two here http://www.jonnyguru.com/modules.php?name=NDReviews&op=Story2&reid=446
And here https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/evga-supernova-650-p2-power-supply,4364.html
How long and in how many systems can you use your $100 plus power supply?
Is paying $100 for a power supply cost effective "insurance" on a $500 computer? At what point does it become cost effective insurance?
If I'm paying over $100 for a power supply where do I cut costs to pay for it? The case? The SSD or hard drive? No optical drive? The CPU cooler?
I'm looking for frugal, cost effective advice. I know that this article is about the "best" and that I can find these answers in the forums. But I still don't understand why manufacturers just don't build a "best" power supply in say 500, 750 and 1000 watts. Wouldn't economies of scale make the cost of the units affordable?