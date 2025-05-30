MSI China is so confident in its power supplies, its warranties now cover all your PC's components

MSI China has announced an extension of its warranty services, now offering full coverage of every component in a PC connected to a high-end MSI power supply. If an MSI 80+ Gold, Platinum, or Titanium power supply fails in mainland China and harms other PC components, MSI will now cover up to 100% of the replacement price of matching hardware.

In its original Bilibili post, MSI shares its commitment to "perfect after-sales support" in the Chinese mainland. If a malfunctioning MSI power supply results in damage to itself or other components in a client PC, MSI will provide a complete third-party inspection. On the receipt of all proof of purchase for each damaged component and the sign-off of the third-party inspection team, MSI will offer compensation to customers.

If a damaged PC component is a commercially available MSI product, a matching replacement will be offered. If the damaged component is a non-MSI product, a similar MSI product will be selected as an alternative. And if the component is no longer sold, MSI will offer cash compensation based on the remaining warranty time on the power supply. Within the first year of PSU purchase, customers will receive 100% compensation on unavailable parts, down to 90% in the second and third years of PSU operation, and 75% compensation until the end of the warranty period.

As MSI's 80+ Gold and higher power supplies often come with 10-year warranties, one of the longer warranty periods typically seen in the PSU industry, this broad expansion of the warranty to cover the rest of the computer's components is an exciting show of confidence from MSI. Very few, if any, other PSU manufacturers offer warranties that extend out to cover the rest of a PC's components in case of power supply failure.

Lately, electrical failures in PCs are becoming something of an occurrence, thanks often to the ludicrous power draws and electrical design of Nvidia's 50-series power connectors. MSI's warranty expansion to cover virtually the entire inside of a PC is a major pro-consumer move, with some risk lightened by mainland China's historically limited supply of top-end 50-series GPUs. Still, the odds are that at least one hopeful user submitting their warranty claim will be foiled by mis-seated pins causing malfunction rather than the PSU itself.

There is no indication yet whether this same warranty program will extend out to cover the U.S. or other global markets beyond China. MSI utilizes OEM Channel Well Technology to manufacture all of its PSUs, including, assumedly, those sold in China, so nothing points to MSI being at higher risk of extending the same broad warranty coverage elsewhere. Those outside of China can still benefit from the comfortable 10-year standard warranty on MSI's high-end PSUs, though without the extra peace of mind offered by the new offer.

