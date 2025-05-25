Pick up EVGA's SuperNOVA 1000 P5 1000W PSU for only $139 at Newegg

It helps when building a PC to make sure you're using the best, most compatible components possible. If your power supply isn't up to snuff, you could be heading towards a number of issues. Investing in a quality, high-spec PSU is almost always worth it, especially when you have offers like this deal in mind. Right now at Newegg, you can purchase the EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P5 1000W power supply for its best price to date — just $139 instead of the recommended $259.

Unfortunately, we haven't had the opportunity to review this unit. That said, we did review the EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 unit that came out a year later. They are similar, and this can give you an idea of what to expect, but bear in mind there are a few differences between the PSU we reviewed and the one on sale today at Newegg.

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P5 1000W PSU: now $139 at Newegg (was $259)

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P5 1000W PSU is 80 Plus Platinum certified for its performance. It's fully modular and is cooled by a 135mm fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) fan.

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P5 has plenty of quality specs to offer both casual and enthusiast gamers alike. It's 80 Plus Platinum certified for its performance efficiency and offers a 1000W output - plenty of juice for most mainstream enthusiasts. This unit is fully modular, allowing you to use only the cables you need, which is crucial for optimal cable management and improved airflow in a custom PC build.

According to EVGA, the SuperNOVA 1000 P5 1000W PSU is made using 100% Japanese capacitors. It's also cooled by a 135mm fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) fan. Your purchase is supported by a 10-year manufacturer's warranty from EVGA (as long as the firm lasts that long). The PSU is also covered under Newegg's 30-day return policy.

This deal appears amidst a handful of Memorial Day weekend sales, but so far, an expiration for the offer has yet to be specified. For now, you can check out the EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P5 1000W PSU product page at Newegg for more details.