Corsair says audible clicking noise from its PSU is completely safe — will give you a new one anyway

Corsair has confirmed that an issue affecting its RMe power supplies, which caused an unnerving clicking noise, has been resolved, and says it will replace a unit for any affected customers. In an update to its website, noted by Computerbase, Corsair maintains that the units are completely safe.

"The problem with the clicking noises with RMe PSUs has been resolved, and they're now being shipped," Corsair stated on June 11. " If your RMe PSU is producing a clicking sound, please contact our customer support team, and they will gladly replace it with an updated version."

While the issue was first noted on the 2025 Corsair RM1000e, it later emerged that the RM650e, RM750e, and RM850e were also susceptible to the issue. However, the issue is most prevalent on the 1000W model. That's because the combined issues causing the clicking are more at play on the larger model.

Corsair says the clicking sound is the frequency of the power going into the resonant tank, a component used to store the energy produced by the switching MOSFETs. As the load on the power supply changes, the frequency is modulated between the switching MOSFETs at near-zero voltage to increase efficiency.

The upshot, according to Corsair, is that none of the energy is making its way to the DC output and poses no threat to your computer's other components. Thankfully, Corsair seems to have fixed the issue, which should no longer be present on new units bought and sold moving forward. If your RMe PSU is exhibiting the clicking noise, you can get it replaced via Corsair's customer support team.

While the specific clicking issue didn't surface during our Corsair RM1000e ATX 3.1 power supply review, it sadly doesn't make our list of the best power supplies on the market. While it boasts tight voltage regulation, great ripple suppression, and stable thermal management, components are mid-tier, accessories are minimal, and the $170 price tag makes it a tough recommendation, even compared to some of Corsair's own alternative models.

