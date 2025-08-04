Thermaltake Toughpower GX3 850W power supply review

A budget-oriented PSU that barely meets the mark

Reviews
By published
Thermaltake Toughpower GX3 850W PSU
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Tom's Hardware Verdict

The Thermaltake Toughpower GX3 850W struggles to justify its retail price with mediocre efficiency, questionable component choices, and significant thermal stress issues. While it technically meets 80 Plus Gold certification, this unit represents old-school design philosophy in a modern package that falls short of contemporary expectations.

Pros

  • +

    Compact 140mm depth

  • +

    ATX 3.0 compliance with native 12VHPWR connector

  • +

    80 Plus Gold

  • +

    Five-year warranty

  • +

    All-black cable aesthetic

  • +

    Decent electrical performance & power quality

Cons

  • -

    Severe thermal stress under high ambient temperatures

  • -

    Non-modular

  • -

    450W 12VHPWR connector

  • -

    Unproven platform

  • -

    High retail price

  • -

    Becomes loud under load

  • -

    Mediocre components

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Jump to:

Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd., established in 1999 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, has carved out a significant niche in the computer hardware market with its distinctive approach to cooling solutions and power supplies. The company began as a cooling specialist but has since expanded into a comprehensive computer hardware manufacturer, covering everything from chassis and cooling to power supplies and peripherals. However, as they say, you cannot have your cake and eat it too – expanding into multiple market segments sometimes means sacrificing specialization for breadth.

In this review, we examine the Toughpower GX3 850W, Thermaltake's entry into the budget-conscious segment of the 850-watt power supply market. The unit claims full compatibility with Intel ATX 3.0 specifications which supports up to 200% power excursion, reaches 60% low load efficiency and includes a native 16-pin 12VHPWR connector that can deliver up to 450W for PCIe 5.0 graphics cards. With its five-year warranty and $100 retail price point, this unit positions itself as a future-proof solution for budget-minded builders, though our analysis reveals several concerning compromises that may leave users wondering if they are getting what they bargained for.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ThermalTake ToughPower GX3 850W specifications (Rated @ 50 °C)

RAIL

+3.3V

+5V

+12V

+5Vsb

-12V

MAX OUTPUT

20A

20A

70.8A

3A

0.3A

Row 2 - Cell 0

100W

Row 2 - Cell 2

850W

15W

3.6W

TOTAL

850W

Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5

AC INPUT

100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz

Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5

PRICE

$100

Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Thermaltake Toughpower GX3 850W PSU

Connector type

Hardwired

Modular

ATX 24 Pin

1

-

EPS 4+4 Pin

2

-

EPS 8 Pin

-

-

PCI-E 5.0

1 (450W)

-

PCI-E 8 Pin

4

-

SATA

6

-

Molex

3

-

Floppy

-

-

Image 1 of 2
Thermaltake Toughpower GX3 850W PSU
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 2
Thermaltake Toughpower GX3 850W PSU
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 5
Thermaltake Toughpower GX3 850W PSU
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 5
Thermaltake Toughpower GX3 850W PSU
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Main Output

Load (Watts)

171.53 W

428.23 W

Row 0 - Cell 4

636.95 W

Row 0 - Cell 6

847.76 W

Row 0 - Cell 8

Load (Percent)

20.18%

Row 1 - Cell 2

50.38%

Row 1 - Cell 4

74.93%

Row 1 - Cell 6

99.74%

Row 1 - Cell 8

Amperes

Volts

Amperes

Volts

Amperes

Volts

Amperes

Volts

3.3 V

1.82

3.38

4.56

3.37

6.84

3.33

9.11

3.29

5 V

1.82

5.11

4.56

5.08

6.84

5.02

9.11

4.98

12 V

12.91

12.09

32.26

12.08

48.4

11.98

64.53

11.97

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 Row 6 - Cell 6 Row 6 - Cell 7 Row 6 - Cell 8
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Line

Regulation (20% to 100% load)

Voltage Ripple (mV)

Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1

20% Load

50% Load

75% Load

100% Load

CL1 12V

CL2 3.3V + 5V

3.3V

2.8%

14

12

18

24

16

24

5V

2.6%

14

16

22

28

14

24

12V

1%

12

16

32

52

48

20

E. Fylladitakis
E. Fylladitakis
Contributing Editor

Dr. E. Fylladitakis has been passionate about PCs since the 8088 era, beginning his PC gaming journey with classics like Metal Mutant and Battle Chess. Not long after, he built his first PC, a 486, and has been an enthusiast ever since. In the early 2000’s, he delved deeply into overclocking Duron and Pentium 4 processors, liquid cooling, and phase-change cooling technologies. While he has an extensive and broad engineering education, Dr. Fylladitakis specializes in electrical and energy engineering, with numerous articles published in scientific journals, some contributing to novel cooling technologies and power electronics. He has been a hardware reviewer at AnandTech for nearly a decade. Outside of his professional pursuits, he enjoys immersing himself in a good philosophy book and unwinding through PC games.