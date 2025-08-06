MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

What sort of power supply do you actually need for an RTX 5090?

Features
By published

We dive deep into the reality of power demands for Nvidia's flagship consumer GPU.

A black be quiet! PSU with cables on a light blue background.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 now reigns as the fastest graphics card on the planet — for gaming and consumer use, at least — but it has encountered plenty of criticism due to its 16-pin power connectors, which seem to have a proclivity for melting. It also has a voracious power appetite and can generate tremendous short-lived spikes in power consumption that range up to nearly 700W, necessitating a clean and steady supply of power for optimal operation.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

80 Plus Bronze

80 Plus Gold

80 Plus Platinum

80 Plus Titanium

115V 10%

-

-

-

90

115V 20%

82

87

90

92

115V 50%

85

90

92

94

115V 100%

82

87

89

90

230V 20%

-

-

-

90

230V 20%

85

90

92

94

230V 50%

88

92

94

96

230V 100%

85

89

90

94

Jarred Walton
Jarred Walton

Jarred Walton is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on everything GPU. He has been working as a tech journalist since 2004, writing for AnandTech, Maximum PC, and PC Gamer. From the first S3 Virge '3D decelerators' to today's GPUs, Jarred keeps up with all the latest graphics trends and is the one to ask about game performance.