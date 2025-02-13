Lian Li Edge Gold EG1000G ATX 3.1 Power Supply Review

The Lian Li Edge Gold EG1000G is a feature-rich, aesthetically unique PSU tailored to specific use cases. However, its high price, noise at high loads, and stiff competition from its predecessor limit its broader appeal.

Lian Li Industrial Co., Ltd., founded in 1983, is a Taiwanese company renowned for its premium computer cases, power supplies, and PC accessories. As one of the oldest players in the PC hardware market, Lian Li is known for its commitment to high-quality craftsmanship, innovative aluminum-based designs, and solutions tailored to both industrial and consumer markets. Their product lineup includes mid-tower and full-tower cases, compact enclosures for smaller builds, and cutting-edge PSUs, all recognized for their modularity, durability, and forward-thinking features. Among PC enthusiasts, Lian Li's reputation for blending functionality with aesthetics has set them apart, but it has yet to rank among our best power supplies list.

We examine the latest entry in Lian Li's power supply lineup, the Edge Gold EG1000G ATX 3.1 PSU. Positioned as the Gold-certified successor to the Platinum-certified EG1000 model, this unit incorporates a unique approach to PSU design. Once again, the highlight of the EG1000G is the shape of the chassis itself, which forgoes the ATX cuboid shape and standard length. While retaining the distinct L-shaped chassis introduced in the EG1000, the EG1000G refines and expands upon its predecessor's innovative features by introducing a magnetic fan dust filter and a detachable USB/fan hub.

Specifications and Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Specifications (Rated @ 50 °C) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 20A 20A 83A 3A 0.3A 120W 120W 996W 15W 3.6W TOTAL 100W 1000W 1000W 1000W 1000W AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz PRICE $155 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

In the Box

The Lian Li EG1000G ATX 3.1 PSU is packaged in a standard rectangular box, moving away from the L-shaped box used for the EG1000 model. The packaging is sturdy, providing ample protection for shipping. The unit itself is further safeguarded by a protective pouch and dense foam inserts.

The bundle includes all the essentials: mounting screws, an AC power cable, and a basic manual. Additionally, the company provides a few cable ties, a couple of cable combs, and a PCI slot cover designed for routing cables to the rear of the case. Also included are the necessary cables to utilize the PSU's USB/fan hub functionality.

This PSU features a fully modular design, allowing all DC cables, including the 24-pin ATX connector, to be detached. The cables are all-black with individually sleeved wires, ensuring easier cable management. The PCIe 5.1 connectors are an exception, featuring blue tips to indicate proper installation (if properly installed, the blue part should not be visible at all). The ATX and PCIe 5.1 cables come with preinstalled wire combs, which can be repositioned or removed entirely based on user preference.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lian Li Edge Gold EG1000G ATX 3.1 Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 1 EPS 8 Pin - 1 PCI-E 5.0 - 1 PCI-E 8 Pin - 5 SATA - 12 Molex - 4 Floppy - -

External Appearance

The Lian Li EG1000G ATX 3.1 PSU features the same distinctive L-shaped chassis as the EG1000, measuring 182 mm in length – significantly longer than a typical ATX PSU. This design results from the horizontal placement of the modular cable connectors, increasing the unit's depth. This design has certain advantages but requires careful cable routing in standard PC cases, particularly for those not designed with dual-chamber layouts in mind.

The unit has a minimalist aesthetic, with a smooth matte black finish. Large stickers cover the left and right sides; the left sticker is purely decorative, while the right provides detailed electrical specifications and certifications. The bottom side of the unit features a full-surface mesh fan finger guard, with a badge bearing the Lian Li logo in the lower-left corner. This mesh doubles as a dust filter and is magnetically attached, with a cloth-like tag to facilitate removal and cleaning.

The front of the PSU houses the standard on/off switch and AC power receptacle. The rear is designed to accommodate a detachable, magnetically mounted USB/fan hub, enabling users to connect multiple devices requiring USB headers or fan control to the PSU and route a single cable to the motherboard. The modular cable connectors are clearly organized.

Internal Design

The Lian Li EG1000G ATX 3.1 PSU is cooled by a Hong Hua HA1225M12F-Z 120 mm fan, which features a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) for improved reliability and durability. Given its high efficiency, this fan is sufficient for cooling the unit at a maximum speed of 2000 RPM, though its size is relatively modest for such a dense 1000W power supply.

The PSU is manufactured by Helly Technology, a Chinese OEM established in 2008. Helly Technology is relatively young compared to other PSU manufacturers but has built a fair reputation for designing platforms used in mid- and high-tier power supplies. Helly also manufactured the platform for the Platinum-certified Lian Li EG1000 PSU but the platform of the EG1000G is significantly different.

The input filtering stage includes two Y capacitors, two X capacitors, and two filtering inductors, an adequate but conservative configuration. Two rectifying bridges, mounted on a dedicated heatsink, handle the AC input voltage. The Active Power Factor Correction (APFC) circuit consists of two MOSFETs, a diode, a large inductor, and an EPCOS 820 μF capacitor. The EPCOS capacitor is one of the unit’s marketing highlights due to its exceptional quality.

In the primary stage, the EG1000G employs a typical half-bridge LLC topology, with two Fuxin FXN45N50T MOSFETs on the shared heatsink alongside the APFC components. The secondary stage features six Huayi HYG009N04LS1C2 MOSFETs around the main transformer, generating the primary 12V rail. The 3.3V and 5V rails are derived from DC-to-DC converters. Capacitors on the secondary side come from Ltec and Beryl, which are mid-tier suppliers rather than premium Japanese manufacturers.

Cold Test Results

Cold Test Results (25°C Ambient)

For the testing of PSUs, we are using high precision electronic loads with a maximum power draw of 2700 Watts, a Rigol DS5042M 40 MHz oscilloscope, an Extech 380803 power analyzer, two high precision UNI-T UT-325 digital thermometers, an Extech HD600 SPL meter, a self-designed hotbox and various other bits and parts.

The Lian Li Edge Gold EG1000G PSU achieves an average nominal load efficiency of 90.0% with a 115 VAC input and 92.1% with a 230 VAC input, measured across the range from 10% to 100% load, a very good result for such a platform. These results comfortably meet the 80Plus Gold and PPLP.info Gold certification requirements but fall short of higher efficiency certifications due to its half-load efficiency. Cybenetics granted the unit a Platinum efficiency certification, as the certification is based on average efficiency.

At very low loads, efficiency remains satisfactory, and the fan remains inactive. The fan begins operating when the load exceeds approximately 450 Watts, following a linear speed curve that scales with the load. While the fan speed increases to manage thermal output, it does not reach its maximum RPM even at high loads. Due to the unit's compact design and the use of a 120 mm fan, internal temperatures during cold testing are slightly elevated compared to larger units in this wattage class. It is worthwhile to mention that the fan cooling profile is less aggressive than that of the Platinum-certified EG1000, allowing the EG1000G to operate without its fan over a wider load range.

Hot Test Results

Hot Test Results (~45°C Ambient)

During hot testing, the Lian Li Edge Gold EG1000G PSU exhibits significant efficiency degradation due to elevated ambient temperatures. The unit achieves an average nominal load efficiency of 88.5% with a 115 VAC input and 90.6% with a 230 VAC input. There are slight but inconsequential signs of thermal stress at maximum load.

The fan behavior changes notably under higher ambient temperatures. It activates earlier, at loads just below 300 Watts, and follows a similar linear speed curve as in cold testing. However, the fan accelerates more rapidly under hot conditions, reaching its maximum speed when the load approaches 900 Watts. At lower loads (below 300-400 Watts), noise levels remain moderate, but the fan becomes progressively louder with increasing load, reaching high noise levels at loads exceeding 800 Watts.

The unit's compact dimensions and use of a 120 mm fan contribute to elevated internal temperatures during hot testing. While internal temperatures remain within safe operating limits, they are on the higher side compared to other units in the same efficiency class. A slight temperature spike occurs at maximum load when the fan cannot increase its speed further, but this does not approach levels that would trigger an over-temperature protection (OTP) event, even if only barely.

PSU Quality and Bottom Line

Power Supply Quality

The Lian Li Edge Gold EG1000G demonstrates solid voltage filtering performance. The maximum ripple measured was 46 mV on the 12V rail, 18 mV on the 5V rail, and 16 mV on the 3.3V rail, all well within industry safety limits. Voltage regulation is extremely precise, with the 12V rail exhibiting 0.3% regulation, the 5V rail at 0.6%, and the 3.3V rail at 0.5%. These figures indicate excellent power quality across all rails.

During our thorough assessment, we evaluate the essential protection features of every power supply unit we review, including Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Over Power Protection (OPP), and Short Circuit Protection (SCP). OCP performance was sharp, with activation points of 126% for the 3.3V rail, 128% for the 5V rail, and 122% for the 12V rail. Over Power Protection (OPP) was also evaluated, triggering at 124% during hot testing. The 12V line OCP is sharp, but not overly so, for an ATX 3.1 certified power supply.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Output Load (Watts) 202.65 W Row 0 - Cell 2 506.37 W Row 0 - Cell 4 758.3 W Row 0 - Cell 6 1010.14 W Row 0 - Cell 8 Load (Percent) 20.27% Row 1 - Cell 2 50.64% Row 1 - Cell 4 75.83% Row 1 - Cell 6 101.01% Row 1 - Cell 8 Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts 3.3 V 1.85 3.35 4.63 3.35 6.95 3.35 9.27 3.34 5 V 1.85 5.1 4.63 5.09 6.95 5.07 9.27 5.06 12 V 15.38 12.16 38.46 12.15 57.69 12.13 76.92 12.12

Swipe to scroll horizontally Line Regulation (20% to 100% load) Voltage Ripple (mV) Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 20% Load 50% Load 75% Load 100% Load CL1 12V CL2 3.3V + 5V 3.3V 0.5% 14 10 14 16 12 16 5V 0.6% 14 12 14 18 12 16 12V 0.3% 20 28 32 46 40 22

Bottom Line

The Lian Li Edge Gold EG1000G ATX 3.1 PSU positions itself as a distinctive and forward-thinking power supply unit aimed at enthusiasts and system builders looking for innovation and high-quality craftsmanship. Its standout feature remains the unique L-shaped design, optimized for dual-chamber chassis and offering creative options for cable management. However, the unconventional chassis shape, extending the unit's length to 182 mm, introduces compatibility limitations with standard ATX cases. This design, while visually striking, appeals primarily to users who prioritize aesthetics and innovation over universal compatibility.

Despite its lower efficiency, EG1000G actually improves upon its Platinum-certified predecessor, the EG1000, with features such as a magnetic fan dust filter and detachable USB/fan hub. These additions add convenience and usability but are niche in their application, appealing to builders who specifically value these functionalities. Despite these refinements, the PSU faces stiff competition from the EG1000 itself, which offers a higher Platinum efficiency certification at a slightly higher price point.

In terms of electrical performance, the EG1000G easily meets 80Plus Gold and PPLP.info Gold efficiency requirements, with average nominal load efficiencies of 90.0% (115 VAC) and 92.1% (230 VAC) in cold testing. Its average efficiency, however, is very high, which is why Cybenetics graced this unit with its Platinum certification. Voltage regulation is extremely tight, and ripple suppression is very good, delivering great overall power quality. Thermal performance is adequate but constrained by the PSU’s compact internal volume and 120 mm fan. While the fan ramps up linearly with load, its small size limits cooling efficiency, leading to elevated internal temperatures during operation, particularly under heavy loads. The unit operates quietly at low to moderate loads, but noise levels increase substantially as the load approaches maximum capacity and/or if the ambient temperature gets high. This could be a concern for users prioritizing silent operation in their builds.

Overall, the Lian Li Edge Gold EG1000G ATX 3.1 PSU is an innovative, well-designed power supply that balances aesthetics and functionality with performance. Its unique features and unique design cater to a niche audience with specific needs, particularly builders using dual-chamber cases. We particularly liked the idea of having a magnetically attached fan dust filter that can be easily cleaned by the user. However, its high price point places it in a difficult position in the market, with a lot of internal competition from the EG1000 itself, which is currently only $20 more expensive. At approximately $155, it offers an innovative solution but may not provide the best value for users without special wants or needs.

