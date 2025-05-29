ASRock confirms its BIOS settings are killing Ryzen CPUs, is fully committed to fixing any damaged motherboards
New BIOS will reduce PBO limits.
ASRock confirmed that it is responsible Ryzen 9000 failures plaguing ASRock motherboard owners. In a discussion between Gamers Nexus and ASRock's VP of motherboards, Chris Lee, the company confirmed its latest BIOS revision, 3.25, alters certain PBO settings to stop Ryzen 9000 chips from failing.
A few days ago, YouTuber Tech Yes City revealed that ASRock had allegedly solved its Ryzen 9000 problem. The issue surrounded three power and voltage-related functions, Electric Design Current (EDC) and Thermal Design Current (TDC) in Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO), and shadow voltages which were set too high in older ASRock firmware. ASRock has since provided BIOS version 3.25 to its armada of AM5 motherboards with re-tuned EDC, TDC, and shadow voltage settings to rectify the issue.
ASRock confirmed to Gamers Nexus that it is solely responsible, and AMD's chips aren't causing problems. ASRock also stated it will cover shipping costs both ways if users RMA their motherboards. However, it notes that it has not seen a single damaged motherboard in this whole ordeal.
If customers RMA their motherboard with the faulty CPU, ASRock will automatically send the CPU back to the retailer from which the customer bought it. ASRock is not recommending users RMA this way; rather, this was to clarify what happens if this scenario occurs (particularly for less tech-savvy focused customers).
ASRock also recommends that users check if BIOS version 3.25 is installed on brand-new AM5 ASRock motherboards and not to assume it is already preloaded from the factory. ASRock also apologized for not being as transparent with customers about the problem as it could be.
This is the second time ASRock has had to provide BIOS updates to fix its "Ryzen 9000 death" problem. The first time, ASRock pinned the Ryzen 9000 failures on memory compatibility issues and claimed initially that the problem was fixed with a new BIOS update that rectified the memory compatibility issues. Only time will tell if ASRock's second attempt will be successful.
Evidence has already emerged that ASRock has not fully resolved this issue. At least two Reddit reports online claim that their Ryzen 7 9800X3Ds died with the 3.25 BIOS update.
Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.
Article:
Interview:
(IMO "we're not saying it's an AMD issue" is pretty different from "we are saying it's not an AMD issue")
Article:
Interview:
I interpret this as Chris saying that ASRock will send the CPU back to the customer and then the customer would have to RMA it with AMD or whoever they bought the CPU from. Not sure how the article writer interpreted it as basically the opposite.