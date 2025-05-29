Recommended reading

ASRock confirms its BIOS settings are killing Ryzen CPUs, is fully committed to fixing any damaged motherboards

New BIOS will reduce PBO limits.

Biostar updates AM5 motherboard BIOS
(Image credit: Biostar)

ASRock confirmed that it is responsible Ryzen 9000 failures plaguing ASRock motherboard owners. In a discussion between Gamers Nexus and ASRock's VP of motherboards, Chris Lee, the company confirmed its latest BIOS revision, 3.25, alters certain PBO settings to stop Ryzen 9000 chips from failing.

A few days ago, YouTuber Tech Yes City revealed that ASRock had allegedly solved its Ryzen 9000 problem. The issue surrounded three power and voltage-related functions, Electric Design Current (EDC) and Thermal Design Current (TDC) in Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO), and shadow voltages which were set too high in older ASRock firmware. ASRock has since provided BIOS version 3.25 to its armada of AM5 motherboards with re-tuned EDC, TDC, and shadow voltage settings to rectify the issue.

ASRock Failures Face-to-Face: Motherboards, BIOS, & Burned 9800X3D CPUs - YouTube ASRock Failures Face-to-Face: Motherboards, BIOS, & Burned 9800X3D CPUs - YouTube
ASRock confirmed to Gamers Nexus that it is solely responsible, and AMD's chips aren't causing problems. ASRock also stated it will cover shipping costs both ways if users RMA their motherboards. However, it notes that it has not seen a single damaged motherboard in this whole ordeal.

If customers RMA their motherboard with the faulty CPU, ASRock will automatically send the CPU back to the retailer from which the customer bought it. ASRock is not recommending users RMA this way; rather, this was to clarify what happens if this scenario occurs (particularly for less tech-savvy focused customers).

ASRock also recommends that users check if BIOS version 3.25 is installed on brand-new AM5 ASRock motherboards and not to assume it is already preloaded from the factory. ASRock also apologized for not being as transparent with customers about the problem as it could be.

This is the second time ASRock has had to provide BIOS updates to fix its "Ryzen 9000 death" problem. The first time, ASRock pinned the Ryzen 9000 failures on memory compatibility issues and claimed initially that the problem was fixed with a new BIOS update that rectified the memory compatibility issues. Only time will tell if ASRock's second attempt will be successful.

Evidence has already emerged that ASRock has not fully resolved this issue. At least two Reddit reports online claim that their Ryzen 7 9800X3Ds died with the 3.25 BIOS update.

Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nitmare64
    "Its our fault but dont blame us for your burned CPU. Go to AMD" ASRock, you guys are really something else..
  • dt9999
    I had installed the 3.25 BIOS update last week only to see it was pulled and replaced by 3.26. I have an X870 Steel Legend WiFi with a 9900X that I built about 7 months ago. Never had any issues, but I have it running at stock and never overclocked it.
  • flamingspinach
    I think this article misinterprets some parts of the interview.

    Article:
    ASRock confirmed to Gamers Nexus that it is solely responsible, and AMD's chips aren't causing problems.
    Interview:
    Steve: So is that an AMD issue? AMD CPU issue?
    Chris: No we're not saying it's an AMD issue, we found that it's related to our BIOS setting, one of our BIOS settings

    (IMO "we're not saying it's an AMD issue" is pretty different from "we are saying it's not an AMD issue")

    Article:
    If customers RMA their motherboard with the faulty CPU, ASRock will automatically send the CPU back to the retailer from which the customer bought it. ASRock is not recommending users RMA this way; rather, this was to clarify what happens if this scenario occurs (particularly for less tech-savvy focused customers).
    Interview:
    Steve: Correct me if I'm wrong on any of this. The recommendation from ASRock is to update to 3.25; if you buy a new board don't assume it has 3.25 on it because it might have been at the retailer already, even before the change. If there's a defect, then ASRock will pay for shipping both ways, and I guess either swap the board if it's broken or... if there's a CPU issue, I mean, are you replacing the CPUs? Or you send it back to the customer and tell them to go to AMD? Or how does that work, if they send both in and the CPU's the problem?
    Chris: I mean, ASRock, we only sell the motherboards, right? So, the CPU, if they buy from, let's say, any e-tailer or retailers, they just send it back and say it's defective.
    Steve: So then you would send it back to them?
    Chris: Yeah, yeah, yeah.
    Steve: And then they go through AMD, I guess, to warranty the CPU. Or the retailer, yeah.
    Chris: Yeah, if that happens.

    I interpret this as Chris saying that ASRock will send the CPU back to the customer and then the customer would have to RMA it with AMD or whoever they bought the CPU from. Not sure how the article writer interpreted it as basically the opposite.
