ASRock attributes premature Ryzen 9000 CPU failures to aggressive PBO settings, per YouTuber

ASRock alleges that these problems have been fixed with their latest BIOS release.

ASRock Motherboard
(Image credit: ASRock)

A common thread among increasing user reports of failing Ryzen 9000 CPUs was their connection to an ASRock AM5 motherboard. Citing a conversation with the partner at Computex, Tech Yes City has brought to light that ASRock's initial PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive) presets were set too aggressively for initial CPU samples. It is believed these aggressive settings are what ultimately lead to the premature demise of these processors. AMD declined to comment on the story, while ASRock wasn't immediately available.

Earlier this year, reports of failing AMD Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge) processors were common on Reddit and other forums. ASRock initially dismissed reports connecting their motherboards to the problem as 'misinformation', all the while supplying a new BIOS to address boot-up and memory compatibility issues. Affected users had no other choice but to RMA their broken CPUs.

According to new details from Tech Yes City, the problem stems from the amperage (current) supplied to the processor under AMD's PBO technology. Precision Boost Overdrive employs an algorithm that dynamically adjusts clock speeds for peak performance, based on factors like temperature, power, current, and workload. The issue is reportedly confined to ASRock's high-end and mid-range boards, as they were tuned far too aggressively for Ryzen 9000 CPUs.

ASRock answered me why Ryzen 9000 CPUs are dying on their Motherboards. - YouTube ASRock answered me why Ryzen 9000 CPUs are dying on their Motherboards. - YouTube
Watch On

ASRock believes their settings for the Electric Design Current (EDC) and Thermal Design Current (TDC) were set overly high for early CPU samples. Does this imply initial silicon was less stable than what we're getting now? It's hard to say. ASRock reportedly ruled out memory incompatibility and excessive SoC voltages as potential causes, the latter of which has a history of wrecking last-generation Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) CPUs.

Liquid coolers and AIOs are said to compound this problem, as they provide greater thermal headroom for PBO. Per the YouTuber, ASRock has fixed this issue with a new BIOS update. While preliminary testing reveals no difference in EDC and TDC values, ASRock has also reportedly reduced "shadow voltages," which are settings not visible to users.

It's still uncertain if the fault lies with AMD or ASRock, as all partners are bound by specific and clear limits set by AMD. Likewise, it is too soon to tell if this fix is truly effective, but we'll know for sure if more cases surface. Questions also emerge from ASRock's media representative initially dismissing user reports as 'misinformation'. It's unlikely to be a coincidence when reports of the same issue point to motherboards from one specific manufacturer. While we've requested further comment on the matter, ASRock should release a public advisory urging users to update their BIOS to prevent potential failures, if that indeed is the necessary fix.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • A Stoner
    These are complicated systems, but you have to wonder how so many errors have been happening in computing. Particularly with respect to overpowering the CPUs to the point of failure. Intel had a huge issue here, and now AMD. Don't these people read the literature of their own business and take lessons learned?
  • redgarl
    A Stoner said:
    These are complicated systems, but you have to wonder how so many errors have been happening in computing. Particularly with respect to overpowering the CPUs to the point of failure. Intel had a huge issue here, and now AMD. Don't these people read the literature of their own business and take lessons learned?
    This is the AIBs fault. They are pushing for obtaining the performance crown at the expense of safe power distribution.

    Since more than 90% of the cases are reported with Asrock hardware, it is obviously an Asrock problem. AIBs are really quick to point fingers and deny they are responsible when, most of the time, their BIOS are the issue.

    This is totally different from Intel which literally choose to push the voltages on their CPU to be able to compete with AMD and TSMC.
  • derekullo
    "ASRock has also reportedly reduced "shadow voltages," which are settings not visible to users."

    Reduced "shadow voltages" isn't exactly a vote of confidence!
  • UnforcedERROR
    A Stoner said:
    Intel had a huge issue here, and now AMD.
    These are not comparable. Intel's was their design. AMD's was the result of a motherboard manufacturer. AMD had no issues with other vendors, so it's not something they caused.
  • thestryker
    I mostly just wonder if this is like the overly aggressive SoC voltage which happened pre-Zen 5. That was mostly being exploited by Asus and had just been a setting AMD neglected to hard limit. These things happen and hopefully this is indeed the final resolution for this issue.
