Intel's 14th Gen CPUs are discounted as low as $190, with up to $178 of free SSDs, coolers, RAM, or games tossed in — Is Intel cleaning out its closets?
More likely, Newegg is trying to move some older hardware with its CPUs, but it's hard to complain about a free SSD, RAM, cooler, or games.
When it comes to value for performance, especially for gaming, Intel's 14th generation CPU range is better than its more recent Arrow Lake Core Ultra lineup. So if you're on the hunt for a new processor that won't cost you the earth during the Prime Day sales, Newegg has a range of discounts complemented by epic free stuff. At its cheapest, you can score an i5-14600K for $189, with a $178 worth of free PC games and a 1TB M2 NVMe SSD, which is by all accounts cheap.
There are discounts to be found on six total 14th-gen CPUs, with all but one shipping with at least one gift. Indeed, the best deals will get you multiple free gifts, including a couple of games, namely Civilization VII and Dying Light: The Beast, as well as either a 1TB SSD, some RAM, or an AIO cooler.
While only a $10 discount, this $189 bundle comes with the aforementioned Team Group MP44L M2 2280 1TB SSD, and a $99 game bundle featuring Civilization VII and Dying Light: The Beast. That's $178 worth of free gear with a CPU that only costs $12 more. Get 14 total cores, six performance and eight efficiency, with 20 threads and integrated Intel UHD 770 graphics.
Price check: Not in stock at Amazon
If you really want the KF version without integrated graphics, it is $15 off and comes with just the two free games, making it far less enticing than the 14600K in my opinion, but that's still $99 in free stuff for your backlog. Get the same 14-core combo of performance and efficiency, minus the Intel onboard graphics.
Price check: $198 at Amazon
The i7-14700K is $90 off, down to $329. This is one of the coolest bundles (literally) because you get the two games and an MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 240 liquid cooler, a brilliant complement to your new CPU to keep things running at optimum temps. If you don't want any cool free stuff, it's $50 cheaper at Amazon. Get 20 total cores, eight performance and 12 efficiency, with 28 threads and Intel UHD Graphics 770 included.
Price check: $272 at Amazon
The i7 14700KF is actually cheaper than the K version at this price, down to $314, it features the same aforementioned freebies, the cooler and two games. Comes with the same 20 cores as the K model, without the onboard GPU.
Price check: $272 at Amazon
Get a chunky saving on this i9 14900K, and an even better free gift bundle. This comes with the two games and a 360mm MSI Mag Coreliquid cooler with three fans, usually worth $109. That brings the total free stuff in this bundle to over $200. Get a monstrous 24-core processor with eight performance and 16 efficiency cores.
Price check: $364 at Amazon
Probably less alluring than the K version, you get the two gaming titles and a 16GB DDR5 RAM bundle worth $55 with this one. In all honesty, unless you desperately need the KF version for some reason, I'd stick with the 14900K above.
Price check: $419 at Amazon
Despite not being the newest Intel CPUs on the market, 14th-gen gear is still a great solution for PC builds. Plenty of 14th-gen chips, including the i5, i7, and i9 listed here, all excel over their newer and vastly more expensive Core 5, Core 7, and Core 9 counterparts at 1080p and even 1440p gaming. As such, the i5 and i7 sit first and second, respectively, in our value rankings that get you the best FPS for your $, and that's before these immense discounts.
Because you get roughly the same value of free stuff, $180-200 worth, with all of these, I'd be inclined to recommend the vastly cheaper i5 chips, given how much you're saving overall. Regardless, whichever one you pick you're making a pretty vast saving and getting some very cool extra goodies for your trouble.
We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.