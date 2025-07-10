Intel's 14th Gen CPUs are discounted as low as $190, with up to $178 of free SSDs, coolers, RAM, or games tossed in — Is Intel cleaning out its closets?

When it comes to value for performance, especially for gaming, Intel's 14th generation CPU range is better than its more recent Arrow Lake Core Ultra lineup. So if you're on the hunt for a new processor that won't cost you the earth during the Prime Day sales, Newegg has a range of discounts complemented by epic free stuff. At its cheapest, you can score an i5-14600K for $189, with a $178 worth of free PC games and a 1TB M2 NVMe SSD, which is by all accounts cheap.

There are discounts to be found on six total 14th-gen CPUs, with all but one shipping with at least one gift. Indeed, the best deals will get you multiple free gifts, including a couple of games, namely Civilization VII and Dying Light: The Beast, as well as either a 1TB SSD, some RAM, or an AIO cooler.

Despite not being the newest Intel CPUs on the market, 14th-gen gear is still a great solution for PC builds. Plenty of 14th-gen chips, including the i5, i7, and i9 listed here, all excel over their newer and vastly more expensive Core 5, Core 7, and Core 9 counterparts at 1080p and even 1440p gaming. As such, the i5 and i7 sit first and second, respectively, in our value rankings that get you the best FPS for your $, and that's before these immense discounts.

Because you get roughly the same value of free stuff, $180-200 worth, with all of these, I'd be inclined to recommend the vastly cheaper i5 chips, given how much you're saving overall. Regardless, whichever one you pick you're making a pretty vast saving and getting some very cool extra goodies for your trouble.

