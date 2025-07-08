GlobalFoundries to make RISC-V CPUs — fab acquires MIPS, will integrate RISC-V and AI IP into its portfolio

GlobalFoundries announced on Tuesday that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MIPS, a developer of RISC-V-based solutions and IP. The deal will enable GlobalFoundries to offer its own processors and other products based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA), which will make the company a rival to some of its foundry clients. Yet, the companies stress that MIPS will operate as a standalone business.

The takeover enhances GlobalFoundries' IP portfolio with MIPS' technologies, including the company's general-purpose CPU IP, AI inference acceleration IP, and various sensors. MIPS recently expanded its processor offerings based on the RISC-V ISA, so its Atlas product line includes a variety of cores suited for both general-purpose and real-time processing, as well as specialized cores designed for AI edge workloads. These cores are designed to enable high performance at a relatively low power consumption for compute-heavy workloads in embedded systems.

The integration of MIPS into GlobalFoundries will give the former access to differentiated process nodes and secure, global fabrication sites. This will likely not only enable tighter alignment between processor IP and process technologies and faster time-to-market, but will let MIPS compete for orders from customers demanding production at secure facilities, such as the U.S. Department of Defence. Keep in mind, though, that MIPS integration into GF will likely take years, so it is too early to talk about advantages or additional orders.

The deal is intended to strengthen GlobalFoundries' ability to offer integrated solutions across a range of end markets, which somewhat changes the company's positioning from a contract chipmaker to a producer of integrated compute solutions for various general-purpose and AI applications and a foundry.

"Through this acquisition, we will expand our capabilities to offer customers more flexible solutions, paired with our differentiated process technologies and world-class manufacturing to help them build best-in-class products," said Niels Anderskouv, president and chief operating officer at GlobalFoundries. "This acquisition will be a powerful step forward to push the boundaries of efficiency and performance across a broad range of applications in automotive, industrial and datacenter infrastructure."

Following the completion of the transaction, MIPS will continue to function as an independent business unit within GlobalFoundries. It will maintain its existing relationships with other foundries and customers, and support a wide range of technologies across multiple industries.

"Becoming part of GlobalFoundries marks the start of a bold new chapter for MIPS," said Sameer Wasson, CEO of MIPS. "GF's proven track record in delivering differentiated technologies through a secure, global manufacturing footprint will enhance our ability to accelerate innovation and scale our solutions, unlocking new opportunities in the Physical AI space and driving even greater value for our customers."

GlobalFoundries anticipates completing the deal in the second half of 2025. The acquisition remains subject to customary regulatory reviews and closing conditions.

"MIPS brings a strong heritage of delivering efficient, scalable compute IP tailored for performance-critical applications, which strategically aligns with the evolving demands of AI platforms across diverse markets," Anderskouv said.

