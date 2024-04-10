RISC V
Latest about RISC V
SiFive selects a faster Chinese-made RISC-V CPU instead of an Intel chip for its latest development board
SiFive's selects Chinese silicon instead of Intel's spin
New RISC-V microprocessor can run CPU, GPU, and NPU workloads simultaneously
XSi has created a new RISC-V microprocessing chip architecture that combines a RISC-V CPU core with vector capabilities and GPU acceleration into a single chip.
China-made RISC-V PCIe 5.0 SSD controller promises up to 14.2 GB/s without a fan
Yingren (aka InnoGrit) has announced the YRS820, a high-end PCIe 5.0 controller for consumer SSDs based on the RISC-V architecture.
Alibaba claims it will launch a server-grade RISC-V processor this year
Alibaba continues to flex its RISC-V muscle, expects to roll-out datacenter-grade RISC-V CPU this year.
Google to use RISC-V for its custom AI silicon — TPU to get open source compute core: Report
SiFive's optimistic outlook may point to new RISC-V licensing deal with Google.
India's homegrown Aries 3.0 board has an onboard Vega CPU
India launches a RISC-V powered Aries v3.0 development board for roughly the equivalent of $20 USD. It's powered by a 32-bit, 100 MHz CPU with 256KB of SRAM.
Chinese chipmaker tapes out 16-core DragonChain-powered CPU, 64-core coming
Loongson tapes out the 16-core/32-thread LS 3C6000 CPU, preps 32-core and 64-core processors.
China planning 1,600-core chips that use an entire wafer
Chinese Academy of Sciences builds 256-core Zhejiang 'Big Chip,' looking towards wafer-scale chips .
RISC-V hardware ecosystem sees strong industry support with the establishment of Quintauris
Qualcomm and four other semiconductor companies have jointly formed Quintauris, which is dedicated to enabling next-generation RISC-V hardware development.
